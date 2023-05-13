John Burrows: The NW200 is a brilliant event, yet some people will always look for the negatives

It’s a massive shame that some agreement couldn’t be reached with the FHO Racing team at the North West 200, but at least Peter Hickman is going to continue on his ‘600’ and Supertwin machines.

You’re missing Hickman and Josh Brookes from the Superbike races and that’s a major loss, but as much as we don’t have the FHO Racing team competing, the name Hickman will still be on the grid on Saturday and that’s a big plus for the event.

But we also have to look at it from a team point of view, which means there are two less riders that our rider Mike Browne has to beat!

Like the FHO Racing team, we are also running the BMW M1000RR machines, but we’re using OZ wheels on our Superstock bike and obviously they’re not carbon wheels, they’re a metal-based wheel. I’d imagine that it’s only our bikes, Faye Ho’s [FHO Racing team owner] bikes and Alastair Seeley’s bikes that are the latest ‘M’ model, and most of the other BMW riders are on the older S1000RR machine, which uses the cast wheel.

So many people are critical of the North West, whether the organisers do a good job or otherwise, and they always seem to look for negatives around the event. The North West is a serious showcase for motorcycling in Ireland and we’re blessed to be part of it, and to have a rider in Mike who is going well.

It’s his first time here and he has never even been to watch the North West 200 before, but he has been blown away by it. I actually don’t believe I’ve ever seen a crowd as big for the Thursday of race week as there was the other night.

Credit to the organisers because they’ve attracted the crowds and we just hope that the fans will put their hand in their pocket and buy a programme, and support the event.

I have sponsors from the UK and also from home, and they’re delighted to see a glimpse of the motorbike and team that they’re involved with in the media and on the TV coverage. It’s fantastic exposure for them and it’s a huge showcase at the North West 200. Where else do you get that?

Unfortunately you don’t get that kind of publicity at Bishopscourt or Kirkistown, so the sponsors love to be a part of it at the North West 200 and they enjoy attending the event and soaking up the atmosphere.

For me as a team owner, it’s a great event, and although it can be an expensive event to run a race team at, we have to put that aside and look at the big picture.

Looking to today, Mike can only compete in three races because he’s a newcomer, so we intend to focus on the two Superbike races and the Supersport race.

Mike has proved he is a quality rider after his Manx Grand Prix victory last year as well as his results on the ‘600’ at the road races. He was always in contention on the big bike [Suzuki], which probably wasn’t just as competitive as the BMW machinery he was up against.

We’ve put him on a BMW for 2023 and he just seems to have stepped up a gear. He won the Enkalon Trophy race on Easter Saturday on a short circuit and then he went to the Cookstown 100 and won a Supersport race, so he has proved that he can do both.

We’re very pleased with how things are going and we’re looking forward to a safe and successful day at the North West.

Finally, we send our best wishes to Lee Johnston and Nathan Harrison after their accidents on Thursday and wish them a speedy recovery.

John Burrows is team owner of Burrows Engineering/RK Racing