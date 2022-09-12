Jonathan Rea accused of deliberately taking rival Alvaro Bautista out in Magny-Cours as World Superbike title race takes nasty turn

Former World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea found himself at the centre of a war of words after a rival rider accused him of deliberately forcing him off the track.

The six-time champion was involved in a crash with Alvaro Bautista on the second lap of the second feature race at Magny-Cours in France.

Bautista, who leads the championship standings, was unable to continue on his Ducati while Kawasaki’s Rea was deemed responsible for the accident and handed a time penalty. He recovered to finish fifth in the race.

“The manoeuvre was out of the limits, for me. This wasn’t a mistake from Jonathan, he intentionally came (hit) to me,” blasted Spaniard Bautista.

“I think it’s unacceptable, these kinds of things, coming from any rider, but especially coming from a great champion like him.

“This kind of action, he showed he’s very fast, very brave, he’s a champion. He won in the past, he wins, he stayed at the front, but he showed that a champion cannot do this kind of action.

“For me, it’s unacceptable. It’s nice for the Championship but, for me, it’s strange for me that if the stewards consider that it was a bad manoeuvre from Jonathan and they gave him a Long Lap Penalty, I think, it’s not enough. I got out of the race and he finished in fifth place; I think it’s not fair.”

Rea admitted his mistake, but stressed that there had been ‘zero bad intentions’ about his move to hold position at the corner which ended with Bautista’s exit.

“Firstly, I’m really sorry he went down. There was some contact there. I’ve been to see him already and offered him my apologies and gave my point of view,” explained the Ballyclare man.

“I listened to him so, for me, I’ve turned the page now. I arrived at Turn 13 with zero bad intentions. I only had to make a pass; I knew that Toprak (Razgatlioglu) would be the guy with the pace.

“I tried to make a good last sector before the long back straight. I went down to the inside, he committed to the apex so, of course, there was contact.

“For me, it wasn’t an over the line manoeuvre. I made my apex. I didn’t blow my own corner.

“Of course, I’m sorry he lost points; I don’t want to ride in this way. I got the penalty. I didn’t know whether to expect something or not and I had to take it.”

Razgatlioglu went on to win the race and is now 30 points behind Bautista with Rea a further 17 points in arrears.