Jonathan Rea aiming for improvements despite setting fastest practice time at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea topped the practice charts on Friday at Magny-Cours in France but the Kawasaki rider feels further progress is needed to challenge for his second World Superbike victory of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The six-time champion, who will join the Pata Yamaha team in 2024 after signing a two-year deal, posted his quickest lap in the morning session in 1m 36.900s, which was only seven hundredths of a second faster than Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati).

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was sixth fastest overall, with Toprak Razgatlioglu fourth on the Pata Yamaha behind American Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha).

Northern Ireland’s Rea ended his long wait for a victory this year at the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic before the summer break, moving into third in the standings.

The 36-year-old is 176 points behind reigning champion Bautista and 102 down on Razgatlioglu, who Rea will replace in the Yamaha line-up next year after the Turkish rider’s decision to switch to the factory BMW team.

Rea has a strong record at Magny-Cours, where he secured two of his record six consecutive world crowns, but the Ballyclare man says he needs to find something extra to aim for the top step of the podium in race one on Saturday (1pm) at round nine of the championship.

“It’s a positive day and straight from the first laps I felt really good with my bike,” Rea said.

“Of course, in the afternoon the temperatures came up and we tried to do a long run with what we feel is the race option tyre but, to be honest, we had a lot of red flags.

“We got lucky with that because we were able to go back to this morning’s set-up; we changed the front of the bike during the break and I didn’t like it – we were trying to give me some more stopping confidence with the bike.

“In the end, I couldn’t stop, I couldn’t use my braking on the side of the tyre (which) was even worse.

“The mechanics did a really good job in hot conditions to change everything back and by that stage the tyre was quite old, but I went back out and was consistent, setting my fastest laps at the end of the run,” he added.

“Then I put the soft tyre in at the end to try and make a lap time but I had no feeling with the SCX tyre, (it was) moving too much in the hot temperatures.

“I think for the long race the tyre choice is defined already, I feel quite good, and of course we have some small adjustments to make tomorrow; to stop the bike on the edge of the tyre is our priority, but the guys done well today and we started with a good base.”

Rea also highlighted the importance of a prominent grid position at the French circuit, which places added significance on Superpole qualifying.

“The race is a different story,” he said.

“We need to be fast over many laps in the race but first, it’s very important in Superpole because the first corner comes very fast, it’s very close to the start line, so we need to get a good start, get good track position and then do our rhythm.

“I think we still need to improve a little bit to think about fighting for the top steps of the podium, but my guys are working hard, trying to improve step by step, so who knows.”

On Sunday, the Superpole race is scheduled for 10am with the final race at 2:15pm.

Meanwhile, the 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship is taking place this weekend at Misano in San Marino.

Yesterday, Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi was fastest in practice on the VR46 Ducati from Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales and KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa, who is entered as a wild card.

The Sprint race on Saturday is at 2pm.