Jonathan Rea awarded race win after penalty handed out but Toprak Razgatlioglu extends World Superbike lead

Jonathan Rea was handed his first win in eight races as an enquiry demoted original winner Toprak Razgatlioglu after a tense Superpole outing at Magny-Cours.

The Ballyclare rider went toe-to-toe with his main championship rival in all three races over the course of the weekend, beaten into second on the track all three times but later awarded the Superpole victory after it was adjudged that Razgatlioglu had exceeded track limits to edge Rea by 0.3 seconds during a thrilling final lap.

Nonetheless, the championship leader didn’t let it hold him back and returned to the track to win the meeting’s second superbike race by almost three seconds from Rea.

Reigning six-time champion Rea is now seven points behind his rival ahead of round nine in Catalunya on September 17-19.

"I threw everything at it. I was way over my limit on all those fast corners and my front and rear were sliding," said Rea after the weekend’s final race.

"That is what it takes. Toprak is doing an incredible job, congratulations to him and his team. We are making steps in the right direction.

"I'm on my limit, and we need to make it a bit more comfortable. I feel like I am extracting everything out of the bike right now. It's fun, but it's not enough to win at the minute."

Scott Redding bagged his first podium of the week in the final outing and is now 75 points behind Razgatlioglu in the championship.