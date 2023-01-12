Jonathan Rea bidding for 10th Motorcyclist of the Year gong as Irish Motorbike Awards makes long-awaited return

Motorcycling

Jonathan Rea has won the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year trophy nine times

The biggest night in Irish motorcycling makes a full-scale return next Friday for the first time in three years.

Many of the sport’s top names, including six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, will attend the Irish Motorbike Awards in association with Adelaide Motorbike Insurance at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel for the star-studded gala.

Held virtually in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards will be presented in front of a full house for the first time since January 2020.

The ticket-only event, which has now sold out, is always one of the highlights on the calendar and there is even greater anticipation this year as the black-tie bash makes an unrestricted comeback.

Kawasaki rider Rea — who has won the coveted Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade a record nine times — is confirmed among the VIP guests along with nine-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman, plus British Superbike riders Glenn and Andrew Irwin, 27-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, rising road racing star and BSB newcomer Davey Todd and British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy.

Rea finished third in the World Superbike Championship last year behind Spain’s Alvaro Bautista and 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Northern Ireland man won six races and displayed incredible consistency, claiming 30 podiums in 36 races on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR.

Rea, though, had no answer to Bautista and the superior outright power of the Ducati Panigale V4R, but the 118-time race winner and Kawasaki will be hoping to take the fight to Bautista and Razgatlioglu this year as he targets a seventh world crown.

A number of other leading names, including 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, are yet to be confirmed.

Ballymoney man Dunlop claimed another two Supersport wins around the Mountain Course last year and smashed his 2018 lap record in the first race, setting a new benchmark of 129.475mph on his Carl Cox-backed MD Racing Yamaha.

A total of 14 awards will be presented on the night and the nominations for each category are now confirmed, with the exception of the main Irish Motorcyclist of the Year trophy. The nominees for the top award — dominated for seven years in a row by Rea — will be revealed in the coming days.

Long-time sponsor Adelaide Motorbike Insurance is on board once again and Stephen Sutherland, Managing Director of Cornmarket Insurance, said the Boucher Road firm was “proud” to continue its association with the event.

He said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the motorbike awards in 2023 as we continue our long-standing partnership for one of the most prestigious event in the motorcycling calendar.”

The judging panel is chaired by Adrian Coates with former racers Phillip McCallen, Brian Reid, Michael Swann, plus Jeremy McWilliams, who claimed a sensational third place in the opening Supersport race at the North West 200 last year, aged 58.

Other accolades to be presented on the evening include the Emporio Special Recognition Award, the Greenlight Television King of the Roads Award, Monster Energy Services to Motorcycling and Classic Bike Festival Outstanding Achievement Award.

A new name will also be added to the prestigious Hall of Fame, with the honour sponsored by Coleraine Kawasaki.

Previous inductees include Ralph Bryans, Stanley Woods, Joey Dunlop, Robert Dunlop, Steven Cull, Phillip McCallen, William Dunlop, Ryan Farquhar, Brian Reid, Gary Cowan, Ray McCullough, Eddie Laycock and Sammy Miller.

The Hall of Fame announcement is one of the most eagerly awaited awards presented at the event and this year’s winner is sure to receive a standing ovation in recognition of their remarkable achievements.