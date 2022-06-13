Jonathan Rea claims he still has the desire to win and is keen on extending Kawasaki deal into 2023

Jonathan Rea says he is ‘excited and nervous’ over his plans for 2023 with his current Kawasaki World Superbike contract due to end this year.

The six-time champion remains second in the standings after the fourth round of the series at Misano in Italy, where Rea failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Spain’s Alvaro Bautista did the double on the Aruba.it Ducati to increase his advantage at the top to 36 points, while reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from the disappointment of a mechanical failure in Saturday’s opening race to win the Superpole race yesterday on the Pata Yamaha.

With a third of the season now complete, Rea admits it is time to begin considering what lies ahead when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

“At the minute 2023 is a long way ahead,” Rea said.

“It’s both exciting and nervous times for me because I’m at the end of a contract, so of course there’s the excitement of what to do, but I haven’t even really sat down with my own team yet to understand.

“It’s time to start talking about what’s next and I’m excited about it. If you asked me three or four years ago I’d have said I’d be well retired by now, but I’ve got so much fight left inside and so much left to give that I can’t wait to get something sorted for 2023.

“So let’s see – we’ll savour the moment of a great first third of the championship and come back swinging after this break.

“We have a great working relationship inside KRT and I really owe them a lot. They gave me the opportunity to win a world championship back in 2015, so let’s see.”

Pole-sitter Bautista won Saturday’s race by five seconds from Rea, with Italian Michael Ruben Rinaldi promoted to third on the second of the factory Ducati machines following Razgatlioglu’s misfortune.

Yesterday, Turkish ace Razgatlioglu was on a mission in the Superpole race and the 25-year-old made amends for his retirement on Saturday by sealing his first win of the season by two seconds from Bautista, with Rea a further 2.8s behind in third spot.

It was Bautista, though, who closed out the weekend in style as he eventually pulled clear after disputing the lead in the early stages with Razgatlioglu in race two.

Rea had no answer for the leaders and slipped to fourth place behind Rinaldi.

“It’s both good and bad news: good that we have set the level so high to be always inside that top three, but this race is a little bit of a bogey race for us, let’s just say,” reasoned Rea.

“It’s been really tough in the heat with the different Pirelli tyre options that they brought here, which was really difficult to understand after a very cool Friday.

“I don’t feel we showed our full potential and we could still learn a lot during the weekend and apply that, but race two today, fourth place was all I could do.

“I had lost a lot of rear entry traction so as soon as I released the front brake, I was having front chatter.

“It was almost a case of nursing my bike home, considering the points and moving on,” he added.

“Nothing has changed drastically overnight, so it’s a case of sucking this one up and moving on to Donnington which has been a happy hunting ground for us and hopefully get some momentum back.

“I feel positive with my bike, my team and I’m looking forward to a little bit of a break now.”

Fellow countryman Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) was 13th in Saturday’s race, 12th in the Superpole encounter and 14th in race two.

There is now a four-week interval until Donington Park in Leicestershire hosts round five from July 15-17 which is Rea’s home race.