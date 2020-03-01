Jonathan Rea comes back from crash with race win and second place in Australia

Jonathan Rea is fourth in the World Superbike standings after round one.

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea bounced back from his crash in the opening race to secure a win and a second place finish in Australia on Sunday.

The Kawasaki rider claimed top spot in the sprint race after an exciting finish, overtaking Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final corner.

Rea started the second Superpole race in pole but, in the end, lost out in a final lap battle with team-mate Alex Lowes to finish second.

Rea will go into the season's second round in Qatar fourth in the standings, 19 points behind leader Lowes.

Rea made a bright start to the sprint race, leaping from third to first before eventually coming out on top after a tight battle with both Razgatlioglu and British Superbike champion Scott Redding.

In the second full race, Rea started on pole position but the race lead changed hands between the pair and Frenchman Loris Baiz, who eventually finished eighth. Redding completed the podium to take second spot in the standings, 12 points behind Lowes.

Rea is donating any prize money he wins this weekend to Australia's bushfire appeal while his specially designed race helmet as well as gloves and boots are up for auction.

Toome's Eugene Laverty, however, failed to race in either of Sunday's outings after suffering concussion following a crash in the warm-up.