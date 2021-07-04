Jonathan Rea down during final race at Donington as Toprak Razgatlioglu takes World Superbike Championship lead

Jonathan Rea came off his bike during the weekend's final outing. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Jonathan Rea has been overtaken at the top of the World Superbike Championship standings after coming off his bike during the final race of the weekend at Donington Park.

The reigning six-time champion has a battle of his hands after Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu ended the meeting with victories in both Superbike races.

Rea had come out on top in Sunday morning Superpole outing but, while still in the lead and under pressure from Razgatlioglu, Rea was down at turn eight – Coppice - with 13 laps remaining.

He got up but, only able to finish 20th, Razgatlioglu cruised home to win and jumped from 23 points behind in the Championship standings to two points ahead.

It could prove a pivotal moment in what is turning into a mouth-watering championship race as Rea bids for a seventh successive title.

Rea has won five of the season’s opening 12 races and will be keen to return to the top of the podium and the standings later this month when the season resumes in the Netherlands.