Jonathan Rea ends long wait for World Superbike victory with Race One success in Most

Jonathan Rea has ended his long wait for his first victory of the 2023 season after crossing the line first in the opening race of the weekend in Most, Czech Republic.

The six-time world champion held off Toprak Razgatlioglu by four seconds and Danilo Petrucci by just under eight seconds to claim the opening victory of the weekend and his first of the season on his Kawasaki.

It is also Rea’s first win in the Czech Republic and takes him above Andrea Locatelli – who finished sixth – into third in the championship standings.

It was an inspired choice of tyre that earned Rea the win as he stuck to intermediates, which proved to be the best selection on a track that slowly dried throughout the day after early morning rain.

That allowed the Larne man to hold onto the lead for the majority of the race, keeping Razgatlioglu – whom Rea is rumoured to be replacing at Yamaha next season – at bay.

"I have to remind myself it was a conditions win but I really wanted it on the grid before the race. I knew it was my chance with me starting on intermediates," said the 36-year-old, who picked up his 119th career win in Most.

"I tried to dig in in the early laps and then found myself with a huge gap which I just tried to manage."

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista finished in 12th after taking a 10-place grid penalty which saw him start the race in 14th and has seen his lead in the standings cut to 54 points by Razgatlioglu.

The Turk had started on pole but fell down the pecking order due to a poor start, with Axel Bassani taking over at the front of the pack and opening up an early six-second advantage.

However, as the track dried out it forced the majority of the field in to chance for slicks, which allowed Rea – who started on intermediates – to pull clear and open up a 12-second lead of his own.

With most riders switching onto slicks, the Northern Irishman quickly saw that lead cut by two-thirds, with Razgatlioglu rapidly gaining ground, however he ran out of laps and Rea crossed the line four seconds to the good.