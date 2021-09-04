Jonathan Rea falls behind in World Superbike championship after Toprak Razgatlioglu wins opener at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea has fallen behind rival Toprak Razgatlioglu as this year's World Supberbike championship continues to hot up.

In the opening race of the weekend in France, Rea started on pole but was beaten into second by Turkish rider Razgatlioglu, who is now five points clear in the championship fight.

It had started so well for Rea, who earned his eighth successive pole position to lead the riders off.

However, he couldn't convert that promising placing into victory and is now without a win in seven races since his hat-trick in Assen at the end of July.

As a result, what was then a 37 point championship lead has been overturned as Rea continues his bid for a seventh successive World Superbike title.

Rea came in 4.467 seconds behind Razgatlioglu in Saturday's opener in Magny-Cours with Andrea Locatelli completing the podium after Scott Redding, third in the championships standings, crashed on his way to a 12th place finish.