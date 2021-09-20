Jonathan Rea feels the heat on a weekend of frustration in Spanish sunshine

Jonathan Rea feels he failed to capitalise on the opportunities that fell his way in a twisting title race at Catalunya in Spain.

The reigning six-time World Superbike champion remains second in the standings after round nine, only one point behind Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea, though, was in reflective mood following a challenging weekend for the 34-year-old, who could only finish sixth in the final race as he struggled for grip after opting for the softer option rear tyre.

Italy’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi won the race from Razgatlioglu, with Rinaldi’s team-mate Scott Redding completing the rostrum in third on the Aruba.it Ducati.

The race was restarted over 19 laps when Tom Sykes was involved in a crash with Lucas Mahias. Yorkshireman Sykes suffered concussion and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Rea did manage to win the five-lap Superpole race yesterday after holding off a late charge from Razgatlioglu. The race was red-flagged when Chaz Davies and Mahias crashed, with Welshman Davies taken to hospital with a ‘lumbar contusion’.

On Saturday, Rea was unable to take maximum advantage when chief title rival Razgatlioglu was ruled out of the race with an electrical problem, with Rea finishing off the rostrum in fourth place behind the Ducati trio of Scott Redding, Axel Bassani and Rinaldi.

“The weekend as a whole has been quite disappointing; we didn’t capitalise on opportunities and I feel like Saturday we made some mistakes and the Superpole race was a consolation,” said Rea.

“Today I really struggled in the heat, to stop the bike. I was getting really pushed from the rear, something that we didn’t experience in free practice two when I did a long run in similar conditions.

“I’m not sure how dramatically the rain conditions on Saturday affected the track conditions today with the grip level, but I was really struggling and right at the end of the race my tyre drop was similar to everybody else, but in the middle part of the race I was too slow.

“So we definitely have work to do and we will have to put our heads together and try and be stronger in those areas,” added Rea.

“I feel that our out-and-out pace this weekend has been quite good, but in the hot conditions in race two we really suffered.”

The Catalunya round is quickly followed by round 10 this weekend at Jerez in Spain, before another quick turnaround as the championship heads to Portimao in Portugal.

It is the first time there has been three WSBK races on consecutive weekends since 1999, and Rea acknowledges the triple-header will be critical in determining the title outcome.

“I said before we came here that these three weeks would really define the championship and Jerez is a good track for us, so let’s see what we face there,” he said.

“Portimao is another great track for us and also Argentina a few weeks later, so it’s going to be a really intense part of the championship and hopefully we can capitalise on all the opportunities that come.”

Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty was present at Catalunya over the weekend as he tries to secure a ride for the 2022 season.

Laverty has missed five rounds in a row due to internal problems with his RC Squadra Corse BMW team and the 2013 championship runner-up admits he doesn’t expect to ride for the team again this season.

RESULTS

Race 1 (Saturday): 1. S Redding (Ducati); 2. A Bassani (Ducati) +1.577s; 3. M Rinaldi (Ducati) +2.326s; 4. J Rea (Kawasaki) +4.554s; 5. M van der Mark (BMW) +6.518s; 6. A Lowes (Kawasaki) +8.514s.

Superpole Race: 1. J Rea (Kawasaki); 2 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +0.211s; 3. A Bautista (Team HRC) +2.771s; 4. A Lowes (Kawasaki) +2.948s; 5. M Rinaldi (Ducati) +3.428s; 6. A Bassani (Ducati) +5.432s.

Race 2: 1. M Rinaldi (Ducati); 2. T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +3.030s; 3. S Redding (Ducati) +3.207s; 4. A Bautista (Honda) +3.415s; 5. A Locatelli (Yamaha) +4.306s; 6. J Rea (Kawasaki) +7.733s.