Jonathan Rea fourth after crashing out of second Superbike testing as Alvaro Bautista leads way

Jonathan Rea was the top Kawasaki rider on the second day of World Superbike pre-season testing in Australia but was only fourth in the overall standings as Alvaro Bautista set the pace.

The Northern Irishman is still getting to grips with his set-up ahead of the new campaign and endured two days of mixed results at Phillip Island as he crashed out on both.

Aiming on improving a slow third sector by making the bike more manageable, while also working on late-race tyre life, Rea set a time of 1:30.716 in the day’s first session before failing to improve on that in the second.

And with just under 30 minutes left in the Official Test, the Ballyclare man crashed out at the tricky turn four to end his day at Phillip Island, although he was able to make it back to the pit lane safely.

Rea is looking to win back his World Superbike crown after Bautista wrestled it off him last season, and it is the Spaniard who is setting the early pace again this season as he led day two of testing in Australia.

The 38-year-old, focussing primarily on the set-up of his Aruba.it Racing Ducati, was a cut above the rest as he quickly posted a time of 1:30.272 in the first practice session, a mark that would not be bettered throughout the day.

Andrea Locatelli continued to impress, too, as he finished second on his Pata Yamaha Prometeon just 0.072 seconds behind Bautista, with the Italian appearing to thrive under several short race simulations.

Bautista’s Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi turned things around from one session to the next as he shaved off “some tenths” from the first practice session to the second, finishing 0.229 seconds off his comrade.

Undoubtedly the most surprising result came from Swiss rookie Dominique Aegerter, riding for GYTR GRT Yamaha, who claimed a surprise fifth place just 0.467 seconds off the pace, with Toprak Razgatlioglu struggling with rear grip issues and coming home 0.485 seconds too slow on his Pata Yamaha Prometeon.

Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes was 15th in the overall standings having initially been 12th after their first practice session, but there were positive performances from Australia’s Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha), who finished ninth, and Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) in seventh.

The season gets under way at Phillip Island with three races on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a short hop across to Indonesia for round two next weekend.