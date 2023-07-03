Jonathan Rea ‘frustrated’ after coming so close to ending winless run at Donington Park

Toprak Razgatiloglu (right) overtakes Jonathan Rea on the penultimate lap to win the World SBK Superpole Race

Jonathan Rea felt a sense of frustration after he fell short of sealing his third World Superbike podium of the weekend in the final race at Donington Park.

The 36-year-old, who earned a record 250th rostrum in Saturday’s opening race with third and repeated the feat in the Superpole race, dropped to fifth in the final stages of race two after he was overtaken by Italy’s Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) and Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW).

Rea was struggling with a lack of rear grip from around the half-way point of the final 22-lap race, which was restarted after a three-rider crash on the first lap at Coppice involving Tom Sykes, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Loris Baz.

Alvaro Bautista won the race on his Aruba.it Ducati for a double after he clinched a first Donington win for the Italian manufacturer in 12 years in Saturday’s opener, while Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu had the upper hand in the Superpole race.

“It was frustrating to lose the fight for the podium at the end,” said Rea.

“From the mid-part of the race I ran out of rear traction, I was spinning a lot and the bike was moving.

“All I could do was keep fighting and with Scott (Redding) I thought maybe I could fight in the last corners, but he put together a pretty good penultimate and last sector.

“It’s hard when the results are flipped and if I could have finished off in the way I did in the Superpole race, I’d have been super-happy.

“But it so goes that the start of my day was great and it didn’t end so well with P5, but we learned a little bit more about our bike.”

Rea hasn’t won a race since his victory at the final round of the 2022 championship at Phillip Island in Australia last November.

He appeared to be on course to end his win drought in the 10-lap Superpole event until he was mugged by Razgatlioglu and Bautista on the final two laps, finishing third.

“It’s a tough one to swallow because to be leading for eight laps and then get done by Toprak on the penultimate lap and again by Alvaro when I was trying to set up a move on Toprak was a little bit frustrating,” Rea said.

“It was a solid weekend and we have to look at these weekends as positives because we’re fighting tough this year, but onwards and upwards.

“Hopefully I can repeat these podiums in Imola and we will have plenty more to smile about before the end of the year.”

Reigning champion Bautista has won 16 of the 18 races so far in 2023 and is unbeaten in a full-distance race this season on the Panigale V4R.

He is now a staggering 93 points ahead of Razgatlioglu after the first six rounds of the series, while Rea in fourth is 194 behind Bautista, but only 12 back on Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) in third.

Round seven takes place in less than two weeks at Imola in Italy from July 14-16.

Meanwhile, Dean Harrison lifted the Cock ’o the North title at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough as the event returned for the first time since 2017.

Riding for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing, Harrison won both legs over the weekend on the Yamaha R6, beating Cork’s Mike Browne (Burrows Yamaha) and Cookstown man Gary McCoy in race two after winning by four seconds on Saturday from Tobermore’s Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha), who was forced out of the second leg yesterday.

Harrison also won all three Supersport and Classic Superbike races.