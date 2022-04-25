Jonathan Rea 'gutted' as race three crash puts dampener on double Dutch delight in Assen

Jonathan Rea is presented with a cake to celebrate his 100th win for Kawasaki

At the double: Jonathan Rea leads the way at the TT Circuit in Assen where he won two races over the weekend. Credit: Vincent Jannick/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Rea’s bid for an Assen hat-trick was thwarted yesterday after a costly tangle with reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu in the final race.

Rea had clinched a Dutch double going into race two on Sunday after twice getting the better of Spain’s Alvaro Bautista to win Saturday’s opener and the Superpole sprint race.

The Kawasaki rider was battling for the lead with Yamaha’s Razgatlioglu when the pair collided on lap six, gifting Spaniard Bautista the lead and ultimately the race victory.

It was a disappointing conclusion to the weekend for Rea, who was leading the championship standings from Bautista before his clash with Razgatlioglu.

The duo collided after Razgatlioglu had ran wide on the exit of Turn 1 before pulling his Yamaha back across the track, making contact with Rea’s Kawasaki.

Six-time champion Rea, whose double success brought up 100 victories for Kawasaki and increased his record haul at Assen to 17, said: “I’m gutted, especially to end the weekend like that because my team gave me such a good bike.

“It was frustrating what happened, for both myself and Toprak; he made a big mistake around T1, I drew alongside him and he went so deep and stopped it on the kerb just before running off. I had committed to the apex and had Alvaro behind me carrying the normal racing line speed and he [Razgatlioglu] came straight back off the kerb and we touched.

“It was unfortunate and this happens quite a lot – it happened to me in turn one in this race, I ran off, but I was space-aware enough to know that someone would be on my inside and I left that extra bit of room.

“But it’s racing and of course I’m frustrated for me and also for him. I think everyone was deprived of a great race.”

Bautista won the race by almost nine seconds from Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with series rookie Iker Lecuona taking his maiden rostrum on the factory Honda.

Earlier, Rea claimed the spoils in the Superpole race, passing Bautista on the last lap and maintaining a narrow advantage to the line. Razgatlioglu finished third, but was later promoted to second position after Bautista received a one position penalty for exceeding the track limits on the final lap.

In Saturday’s race, Rea again edged out Bautista to win by just 0.103s, with Razgatlioglu third.

“I feel really good, especially after a battle like that because the pace was phenomenal,” said Rea.

“I feel like my bike is just as good as the others. As soon as we started to shift into third, fourth, fifth, sixth, I was losing a bit on the straight but the mechanical traction I have on the exit was really good.

“When the bike works that well, I have to finish the job.”

After two rounds, Bautista holds a lead of 18 points over Rea. The next race is at Estoril in Portugal from May 20-22.

Toomebridge man Eugene Laverty missed all three races at Assen when he was declared unfit to compete after injuring his right arm in a crash in practice on Friday.

Meanwhile, MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo sealed his first win of the season at Portimao in Portugal yesterday. Frenchman Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) was second with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro coming home in third.

Results, World Superbikes Round Two, Assen

Race 1: 1 J Rea (Kawasaki); 2 A Bautista (Ducati) +0.103s; 3 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +1.014s; 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +9.712s; 5 I Lecuona (Honda) +17.451; 6 L Baz (BMW) +17.983s.

Superpole Race: 1 J Rea (Kawasaki); 2 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +0.267s; 3 A Bautista (Ducati) +0.300s; 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +6.959s; 5 I Lecuona (Honda) +11.997s; 6 L Baz (BMW) +12.953s.

Race 2: 1 A Bautista (Ducati); 2 A Locatelli (Yamaha); +8.770s; 3 I Lecuona (Honda) +13.329s; 4 A Lowes (Kawasaki); +13.329s; 5 S Redding (BMW) +14.672s; 6 A Bassani (Ducati) +17.490s.