Jonathan Rea has no hard feelings as crash robs him of treble on opening World Superbike weekend

Gracious Jonathan Rea accepted an apology from rival Garrett Gerloff after a collision denied the Northern Ireland rider his chance of a hat-trick of wins as he launched his bid for a new record seventh successive World Superbike title.

It was still a rewarding and historic weekend for Rea at Aragon in Spain as he became the first rider to complete a century of race victories when he won the opening feature race on his Kawasaki on Saturday.

Win number 101 came in the Superpole 10-lapper yesterday with Rea gambling on an intermediate tyre set-up in difficult track conditions and dicing in the early stages with Lowes, Gerloff and Chas Davies, as chief rival Redding suffered from the wrong tyre choice, finishing a frustrated eighth.

Redding won the tyre gamble in the 18-lap second feature race going for slicks as the majority of the field, including Rea, opted for intermediates.

Rea led in the early stages before an enthusiastic attempt to make a pass on the world champion by Gerloff ended with the American crashing and knocking Rea off-track and across the gravel and wet grass.

On a drying track, Redding escaped at the front and cleared off into the distance leaving Lowes, Rea, the BMWs of Michael van der Mark and Tom Sykes to dispute the final podium positions.

Rea eventually finished second, almost 10 seconds behind the Ducati of Redding, with Lowes half a second behind the Ballyclare man in third, Sykes fourth and van den Mark fifth.

Rea, who leads the series by 12 points, said: “I was just so happy to finish that race. Garrett came through and I thought, this is going to be close. He clouted me and I had to use all my motocross skills through the gravel and grass to rejoin still in the lead, but allowing the next few riders through so as not to collect a penalty.

“Fair play to Scott (Redding), he made the right tyre choice and we didn’t, but I am really pleased to leave Aragon with 1-1-2 finishes and lead the championship by 12 points ahead of the next round in Estoril.”

On Saturday, the six-time world champion took his landmark 100th victory with a start to finish win in the opening 18-lap race.

Starting from pole position he took the chequered flag almost four seconds ahead of team-mate Alex Lowes with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding third and fourth.

“We reached 100 wins today and it was done with a lot of hard work,” Rea said afterwards.

“I was born with the dream of racing motorbikes, going with my parents to ride around motocross tracks back in 1993/94, taking my first SBK win at Misano in 2009 as a rookie and now 100 wins…. It’s mad.

“Each and every race win is special, but when closing in on 100 that was a big goal. It’s such a cool number and a career milestone. I am very proud.”

Rea received congratulations via video link from some of the greats like Giacomo Agostini, Troy Bayliss, Ben Spies, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, but the message from wife Tatia and children Jake and Tyler would have been special.

A disappointed Eugene Laverty retired his RC Squadra Corse BMW in race one when ‘something strange happened and the bike just stopped,’ said the Toomebridge rider.

He then finished 16th in the Superpole race and 17th in the second feature race.

James McManus finished 36th in Supersport 300 race one improving to 30th in race two on the Team #109 Kawasaki.

Meanwhile, Dean Harrison got the belated 2021 road race season off to a flyer at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough yesterday with victory in the Bob Smith Spring Cup race.

Harrison set the fastest lap at 81.30mph on his Silicone Engineering Supersport Kawasaki to finish 4.7secs clear of a terrific ride by Davey Todd on the Wilson Craig Honda.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed was fifth on his Yamaha.

It was Harrison’s weekend taking five wins in total, two Classic Superbikes, a Supersport heat and ‘A’ race plus the Spring Cup.

Lee Johnston won the opening Supersport race, first ‘A’ race and finished third in the opening Ultra Lightweight race on a 250cc Honda behind winner Phil Harvey and Joey Thompson, who won the second race.

In the first Supersport ‘A’ race, Todd finished in fifth position with Mike Browne on his BE Engineering Yamaha sixth on his Oliver’s Mount debut and Tweed 11th.

Gracehill rider Neill Kernohan had a good Scarborough debut winning both Supersport ‘B’ races and finished eighth and 10th in the Classic Superbike races, while Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan was fifth in the same two races.

Jamie Coward (Kawasaki) led home Adam McLean (Kawasaki) and Ian Lougher (Paton) in heat one of the Twins with James Hind (Paton) winning heat two in which Cookstown’s Gary McCoy finished sixth.

In the ‘A’ race, Coward won by eight seconds from McLean with McCoy a creditable eighth, while McLean and Hind battled it out in race two over three laps with victory going to Hind by 0.4sec and Lougher a further 0.6sec behind in third.

Elsewhere, Saturday was a test day for the Dunlop Masters Superbike series at Mondello Park ahead of the opening round, scheduled for June 26-27 behind closed doors.

Stewart Edmonds finished 13th overall, Glenn McCormick 14th and Jason Meara 18th after yesterday’s Reve ACU Motocross MX1 Championship at Lyng, the race won by Jeffrey Herlings.

Conrad Mewse won both MX2 races on his Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee managed by Crossgar’s Roger Magee.

Mark McClernon (two wins) and Justin Reid (one) were the winners of the Premier Quad races at Tinkerhill, Newry on Saturday.