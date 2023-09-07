Jonathan Rea has opened up on the ‘hardest decision’ to leave Kawasaki and join Yamaha

Jonathan Rea says his decision to leave Kawasaki for rivals Yamaha in next year’s World Superbike Championship was one of the toughest choices of his glittering career.

The six-time champion confirmed on Monday that he was leaving the Kawasaki Racing Team after nine years, during which time he has won a staggering 104 races on the ZX-10 machine – with the chance to add more victories in green before the season concludes at the end of October.

Rea will replace Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pata Yamaha after penning a two-year deal and joins Italy’s Andrea Locatelli in the line-up for 2024.

Razgatlioglu, the 2021 world champion, is making the move to the factory BMW Motorrad squad to ride the M1000RR.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s ninth round of the series at Magny-Cours in France – where free practice gets underway today – Ulsterman Rea said: “As you can imagine, after six world championships, nine years working together and so many memories, it’s been one of the hardest decisions in my career.

“Basically, it all boils down to the fact that I need something new, a new challenge and I had the opportunity somewhere else to find that.

“It was mixed emotions because of course it was a very emotional time to leave such a family and a place where I’ve created so many amazing memories, not just on the track but off the track.

“But the time is right to make the next chapter in my career and we’ll deal with that later, but it was a very hard decision.”

Rea has struggled to consistently challenge runaway title leader Alvaro Bautista and Ducati and Razgatlioglu this season, with the 36-year-old’s first win of the current campaign coming at the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic prior to the summer break.

He is third in the standings, 176 points behind Bautista and 102 down on Razgatlioglu with four rounds to go.

However, after a recent productive test at Motorland Aragon in Spain, Rea believes some of the issues he has faced with the Kawasaki this year have been ironed out and he is now determined to finish the championship in the strongest possible way.

“I feel confident, I can push; we’ve addressed some of the issues we’ve had at the start of the season with consuming too much front tyre,” Rea said.

“There’s still of course things we can improve on, but I don’t see any reason now why we can’t expect to fight for podiums every weekend, and of course when you are fighting for podiums, race wins can be there.

“We need to put everything in line, like we showed in Most, winning there. In our moment, we can win.”