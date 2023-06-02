Jonathan Rea hopes to draw on Misano memories in bid to get World Superbike campaign on track

World Superbikes

Jonathan Rea hopes to be in a position to challenge for his first World Superbike victory of the season at the fifth round of the championship this weekend at Misano in Italy.

The Northern Ireland rider has fond memories of the venue in Emilia-Romagna, where he clinched the first of his record 118 victories back in 2009.

Rea — also the most successful World Superbike rider at Misano with eight wins to his name — has been unable to hit the same heights in the series on the factory Kawasaki this year and is currently fourth in the standings after four rounds.

The 36-year-old is a huge 136 points behind runaway title pacesetter Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), with any prospects of a seventh world crown ultimately on hold for another year.

However, his target will be to move up the order and return to the top step of the podium for the first time since the opening race at the final round of the 2022 championship in Australia last November.

“It is great to be back at Misano,” said Rea. “It is a great part of the world to host a race.

“I always spend a lot of time here with my family, enjoying the Italian hospitality, the beach, the food. It creates a really nice scene, a great backdrop of a race weekend.

“The circuit itself has so many nice memories for me. I won my first World Superbike race there back in 2009. Since then we have enjoyed some good moments.

“I enjoy the track and it has a mix of everything, with fast and slow sections, and I particularly like the fast Curvone at the end of the back straight.

“We had a recent test at Jerez where we tried to improve in the kind of conditions we feel we will face again here. I think we enter this weekend in a positive mood and looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Rea also acknowledged the tragedy of the catastrophic floods that hit the Emilia-Romagna region last month, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving thousands homeless.

“It will be so nice to face the Italian fans, and whilst I am not Italian, or have ridden for an Italian manufacturer, they always give me a lot of love and support,” he said.

“Hopefully we can put on a good show for all the people of Emilia-Romagna that have gone through a difficult time after the recent floods.”

Yesterday Rea was ninth fastest in free practice — 0.88s off the pace of Bautista at the top, who was 0.329s ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in second. Race one on Saturday is at 1.00pm with the Superpole race on Sunday at 10.00am and race two at 1.00pm.