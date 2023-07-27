Jonathan Rea insists he has made no decision on future as Yamaha rumours continue to swirl

Jonathan Rea insists he has made no decision on his future yet as rumours that he will terminate his contract with Kawasaki in order to join Yamaha for next season continue to swirl.

The six-time world champion has raced for Kawasaki in 2015, picking up all of his world titles and 103 race wins with the team and proving a relentless juggernaut until 2021.

However, over the last couple of seasons he has seen his stranglehold on the sport slip as last season he lost his crown to Alvaro Bautista, while this season he is already 190 points behind the Spaniard with just five rounds to go.

The issue appears to stem from Kawasaki’s new Ninja ZX-10RR which has, for the most part, failed to keep pace with its rivals, which sees Rea fourth in the championship standings and team-mate Alex Lowes down in eighth.

Indeed, tensions appeared to come to a head after round seven at Imola last weekend when Kawasaki opted against increasing their rev limit, frustrating Rea in his bid to climb higher up the podium.

And, according to German media, that tension could lead to a parting of ways, with Rea believed to be interested in the vacant seat at PATA Yamaha left by Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

The Turk will make a shock switch to BMW for 2024 which could pave the way for the Larne man to replace him in what would be possibly the biggest shock rider move in World Superbike history.

However, Rea has moved to play down the rumours, insisting that he has not begun to think about next season yet – particularly since he is under contract with Kawasaki for another year – and is instead focusing on enjoying his break.

"This time of the year there's always rumours and stories about rider markets, and I guess Toprak’s seat is the big one to be filled,” acknowledged Rea.

"From my side, nothing really to say about my future. We’re going into the summer break and I’ll have to go home and sit with my wife, my kids and family and understand my future.

"I’m sure everything’s ongoing but all rumours right now.”

The World Superbike season will break for the entirety of August after this weekend’s round eight in Most, Czech Republic.