Jonathan Rea is planning to make Most of his weekend in Czech Republic

Motorcycling

Jonathan Rea feels he has “unfinished business” at Most in the Czech Republic this weekend.

The Northern Ireland rider has never won a race at the Czech circuit and is hoping to build on his recent run of podium finishes at Donington Park and Imola.

Rea is also chasing down Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli for third in the championship standings and is only seven points behind the Italian going into today’s first race (13:00 BST) at the eighth round.

However, the 36-year-old has some work to do in final practice and qualifying today after Rea was only 10th yesterday on his Kawasaki.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business at Most as I’ve never won a race here,” said the six-time world champion.

“We’ve had some good momentum at Donington Park and Imola, so I feel more comfortable with the bike, so let’s hope I can fight in the front group.

“Like in the last few races, the target has to be the podium, to head into summer in a healthy condition and then we’ll be looking towards the last part of the season,” added Rea, who is poised to make his 400th start in World Superbikes today.

“Four hundred starts makes me feel quite old but it’s something else!”

Rea has been linked with a sensational switch to the Pata Yamaha team for 2024 as a replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will join the factory BMW team.

However, while the Northern Ireland rider did not categorically rule out a move, Rea said: “At this time of the year, there’s always rumours and stories and I guess Toprak’s seat is the big one to be filled.”

After a wet morning session led by ROKiT BMW’s Scott Redding, Razgatlioglu topped the times on day one at Most yesterday in FP2 by only 0.012s from GRT Yamaha’s Remy Gardner.

Danilo Petrucci was third on the Barni Spark Ducati ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati).

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was sixth fastest on the Aruba.it Ducati, 0.287s down on Razgatlioglu.

“The wet conditions weren’t so bad, I felt good with the bike and also confident,” said Razgatlioglu, who trails Bautista by 70 points.

“After, it was dry and I did one lap, but Scott did a very good job. In FP2, we were still working for a good setup on the bike as everyone uses the hard tyre, especially here.

“It doesn’t look bad, but we’re still working. In the wet, the feeling is better as I remember in FP3 two years ago, I felt good grip here immediately and today, I went fast straight away. Both conditions are OK, no problem.”

The Czech round is the final event before the championship enters a six-week summer break.