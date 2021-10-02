Jonathan Rea lays down marker in Portugal practice

Ulster rider fastest on circuit where he is chasing 13th victory

Jonathan Rea crashed out of the first race in Portimao

Jonathan Rea threw down the gauntlet yesterday by topping both free practice sessions at Portimao in Portugal to kick off a crucial weekend in the World Superbike title race.

The Northern Ireland rider fell 20 points behind Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last weekend at Jerez in Spain, where his 24-year-old rival stretched his advantage at the championship summit with a hard-earned double.

With only three rounds of the 2021 series remaining, Rea is fired up to close the deficit to Razgatlioglu at a circuit where he has won 12 times during his WSBK career.

The 34-year-old came out with all guns blazing yesterday as Rea concluded day one with a benchmark of 1m 41.466s.

Razgatlioglu was fifth fastest on the Pata Yamaha, just under three tenths adrift, with Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes slotting into second position on the time sheets ahead of Leon Haslam on the factory Honda and American Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha).

Portimao is the last European round of this year’s championship, with Argentina (October 15-17) and Indonesia (November 19-21) hosting the final two rounds of the year.

For Rea, it is a pivotal weekend in his quest for an unprecedented seventh successive world crown, and the Kawasaki rider is determined to make it count.

“It’s a good opportunity to try to have a good weekend, try to forget what’s going with the championship, and maximise the opportunities,” said Rea.

“I enjoy the track and the first time I came here was the opening of the circuit in 2008 and it’s always been very kind to me, I’ve enjoyed a lot of success here.

“It’s not easy of course, we’ve faced some difficulties technically and Toprak is doing a very good job, being very consistent, but [in terms of] being dramatic and emotionally draining, probably 2019 was the most ‘mental’ championship,” he added.

“To have the swing that I did with the championship points [against Alvaro Bautista] was quite incredible actually, so this year, whilst it’s difficult, we still keep working at our best.

“We have a weekend off after this and it’s the last of the triple-headers, we’ll try to make it count.”

Rea had the benefit of a summer test at Portimao, which should stand him in good stead going into today’s opening race (14:00 BST).

“We had a good set-up in the test and I felt quite good,” Rea said.

“The Portimao crew have done a good job with the surface and aside from maybe two key areas, the track is like a snooker table – so smooth and you can really enjoy riding the bike around here.”

Eugene Laverty is also in action again this weekend, when he will replace Tom Sykes in the BMW Motorrad team for the second consecutive round.

Sykes suffered concussion in a crash at Catalunya in Barcelona, opening the door for Laverty to step in and partner Dutchman Michael van der Mark on the M1000RR.

Laverty competed in the first four rounds with the RC Squadra Corse BMW team but has not raced for the Italian-based outfit since Donington Park, after the team took time out due to internal problems.

Tomorrow’s Superpole race is scheduled for 11:00 BST with race two at 14:00 BST.

Meanwhile, the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown takes place this weekend at Donington Park.

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin is eighth in the standings and was 10th fastest in free practice yesterday on the Honda Racing Fireblade, with brother Andrew 11th on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Race one today is at the earlier time of 12.30pm due to the threat of poor weather. Tomorrow’s BSB races are set for 1pm and 4.15pm.

Also today, the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship takes place at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Alastair Seeley wrapped up the Superbike and Supersport titles on the IFS Yamaha machines in the previous round and will be the man to beat in the season finale.