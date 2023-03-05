Jonathan Rea left frustrated as he crashes out of both races in Indonesia

The Kawaski rider endured a difficult weekend

Jonathan Rea says he will pick up the pieces from a disastrous World Superbike weekend in Indonesia and aim to resurrect his faltering season at Assen next month.

The Kawasaki rider crashed in both of Sunday’s races at the Mandalika International Street Circuit but was able to restart the Superpole sprint race, which was red-flagged and rerun over eight laps.

Rea finished fourth behind team-mate Alex Lowes but a fast crash in the final race left him requiring a trip to the medical centre, with the 36-year-old fortunately escaping injury.

The six-time champion had been running in fifth place when he lost the front of his machine, costing him the chance of any points.

Rea – ninth in Saturday’s race – now finds himself 68 points behind Spain’s Alvaro Bautista, who bagged two more victories over the weekend despite crashing out of the Superpole race on his Aruba.it Ducati.

Saturday winner Bautista fought back to earn his fifth victory in six races in 2023, winning Race Two by 1.2s from Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha), with Honda’s Xavi Vierge earning his maiden WSBK podium in third.

Razgatlioglu sealed his first win of the season in the Superpole race by 1.1s from team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with Englishman Lowes claiming the final podium spot ahead of Rea.

With a break of almost seven weeks until the third round of the championship at Assen in the Netherlands, Rea will aim to regroup with his Kawasaki team and come back fighting at a circuit where he has won a record 17 times, including a double in 2022.

“It has been a very difficult weekend, with not so many positives,” he said.

“We, step-by-step, found a better direction. The track here in Mandalika has been quite inconsistent from Friday, when the grip level was really low, but we understood on race day that the grip level was incredibly high.

“So, we never nailed the set-up perfectly, but I felt that we got better,” Rea added.

“In the races I felt my rhythm was OK but unfortunately in the Superpole Race I found some traffic in front of me and it was very difficult to pass.

“But I felt my pace was quite good. In Race Two I lost the front. Not exactly quite sure why, but it is quite windy in that area. I think the wind just picked the front up.”

Although frustrated, Rea says he will try to keep his head up and put a miserable start to the championship behind him ahead of the upcoming run of European rounds.

“I am frustrated and I found it very difficult to pass anyone on acceleration or on the brakes,” he said.

“I was riding over my head sometimes on the brakes and in the corners trying to stay with the group.

“But, we have to accept this tough weekend, try to learn from it and then put it behind us when we head back to Europe. We will have much more information now.

“So even as we are disappointed, we need to keep our heads up and keep fighting.

“I feel Assen is a great track to come back to with some strong results.”

Reigning champion Bautista has 112 points after six races, with Razgatlioglu next on 75 and Locatelli third with 70. Rea has 44 points in sixth.

Round three at Assen takes place from April 21-23.