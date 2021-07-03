Jonathan Rea loses out in race one at Donington as World Superbike lead cut

Jonathan Rea's lead at the top of the standings is now down to 15 points. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Jonathan Rea’s lead at the top of the World Superbike championship was cut further on Saturday afternoon when Toprak Razgatlioglu pulled off a stunning comeback win in the opening race at Donington Park.

Rea came in almost two-and-a-half seconds behind the Turkish star, who produced a stunning performance from 13th on the grid to make it back-to-back victories after his win in the closing race in Italy last month.

Razgatlioglu made a blistering start and was up to fifth after the first turn before closing into second by the end of the first lap. After one more circuit, he was in a lead that he would never relinquish, opening up a three second gap on the third.

While he would open up a five second lead, he appeared to run out of fuel within sight of the finish, holding on to win by 4.2 seconds.

Rea is now only 15 points clear of Razgatlioglu at the top of the standings.

Alex Lowes drew level with fellow Englishman Scott Redding in third place in the standings after completing the podium.

Rea will look to get back on top of the podium after four races without a win on Sunday in the Superpole and second Superbike races.