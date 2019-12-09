Jonathan Rea misses out on RTE Sportsperson of Year shortlist

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has missed out on landing the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award.

He was left off the 10-strong shortlist announced yesterday.

Rea (32), from Ballyclare in Co Antrim, was controversially omitted from the BBC's Sports Personality shortlist announced last month.

He had been on the longlist for the RTE award, but did not make the final cut.

Three from Northern Ireland did make RTE's shortlist - Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean, Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and Londonderry sprinter Jason Smyth.

The overall winner will be announced on Saturday night.