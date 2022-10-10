Jonathan Rea on the limit in Portugal but not good enough to close gap on World Superbike leader

Motorcycling

Jonathan Rea fell 82 points off the lead after three third-place finishes in Portugal

Jonathan Rea said his inability to fight for a World Superbike victory at Portimao in Portugal was his “reality” as the six-time champion’s fading title hopes sustained a big blow.

Rea finished third in all three races behind his primary championship adversaries with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) dominant on the Algarve.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu bagged a double with victory in Saturday’s first race and the Superpole race yesterday before Spain’s Bautista — runner-up twice — closed out the weekend with his 12th win of the season, thwarting the Turkish star’s quest for a hat-trick.

Razgatlioglu reduced Bautista’s advantage in the championship to 56 points with three rounds to go, while Rea is 82 points behind the title favourite.

The Northern Ireland man viewed Portimao as a strong opportunity to claw back some ground and end his winless run, which stretches back to Estoril in May.

Bautista and Razgatlioglu have taken nine wins each in the 18 races that have taken place since Rea’s double almost five months ago, but the 35-year-old would have fancied his chances of returning to the top step at a circuit where he has won 13 times throughout his career.

However, it wasn’t to be and Rea could only hold his hands up and magnanimously admit that he had been beaten “by better guys today”.

“I was really on my limit today,” said Rea.

“In race two, when I was at the front I tried to step back a little bit to manage the tyre and not take so much risk. But when Alvaro came past and went to the front his pace was fast.

“I also saw the urgency of Toprak to try to disrupt Alvaro’s rhythm a little bit. That was just keeping me in the fight but as soon as he got some clear track that was him gone.

“Then I thought Toprak may come back to me, so I kept my rhythm, but it wasn’t enough,” he added.

“No regrets. I did my best and just got beat by better guys today. I was frustrated to be that far back but that is our reality.”

Saturday’s opening race was delayed by more than an hour following a serious crash in the World Supersport 300 race.

Dutch rider Victor Steeman was involved in an incident with another rider and sustained a head injury. He was flown to Faro Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Following the delay, Razgatlioglu won the reduced 14-lap race by 0.6 seconds from Bautista, with Rea over two seconds back in third.

Razgatlioglu sealed a double in the Superpole race yesterday, holding off a determined Bautista charge to win the 10-lap sprint by a tenth of a second. Rea was 1.3s behind them.

With a full 20-lap distance for the final race, Bautista was able to capitalise on his end-of-race pace to shrug off Razgatlioglu and secure the win by 2.2 seconds, while Rea was 2.5 seconds back.

Eugene Laverty, competing in his last European race before he retires at the end of the season, was 15th in the first two races and 16th yesterday in the final encounter on the Bonovo Action BMW.

Round 10 takes place from October 21-23 at San Juan Villicum in Argentina as the championship builds to a conclusion.