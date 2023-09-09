Jonathan Rea pleased to show resolve after securing Magny-Cours podium despite first lap crash

Jonathan Rea pulled off a sensational save to avoid crashing on the first lap of today’s World Superbike race in France before recovering to finish on the podium.

The Northern Ireland rider almost came off at Adelaide hairpin at Magny-Cours but kept his Kawasaki machine upright using his knee and elbow.

Rea, who will join the Pata Yamaha team in 2024 after a two-year deal was confirmed last Monday, sealed the final place on the rostrum behind Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

“We got out of the blocks well but in Superpole I didn’t do a perfect lap, I had a little bit of traffic on my fast lap,” said Rea, who qualified fifth on the second row.

“The start was OK but I made a big mistake in Turn 5. I was careful not to go inside in case I went too deep or another rider came against me, so I went on the outside.

“I had a big slide and my foot was off – I literally crashed – but I was able to dig my elbow in, dig my knee in and pick up the bike.”

Rea put his head down and clawed his way through the pack but he was unable to bridge the deficit to the leaders.

Rea said: “It was a case of trying to go past Alex [Lowes], the two BMWs and set off after Michael [Rinaldi], Toprak [Razgatlioglu], and Alvaro [Bautista].

“But by that stage the gap was consistent and I couldn’t make any inroads. Then in that last six or seven laps, they just had that little bit extra, they were able to push the pace and for me, I was a sitting duck.

“I struggled to stop the bike, especially on entry to the corner, and trail braking – I was a lot weaker. So, some key areas where we can improve tomorrow, put our heads together and try and come out and be stronger.

“Magny-Cours is a big compromise on set-up because you need a bike that stops very well, but also that is agile. I think our potential is very good but that consistency, we need to work on.

“The key area is the front of the bike, to try to make that more manageable to give us more margins, so that I can ride on the limit on every lap.”

Rea won his first race of 2023 for his 119th career victory in World Superbikes at the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic before the summer break.

He is third in the standings after yesterday’s race, 166 points behind Bautista and 111 behind Pata Yamaha’s Razgatlioglu.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista’s title advantage was slashed from 74 points to 55 by Razgatlioglu after the Spaniard encountered an issue with the Aruba.it Ducati.

Bautista came to a standstill at the side of the track but was able to continue, coming from last place to claim 10th and a handful of points.

Garrett Gerloff finished fourth on the Bonovo Action BMW after claiming his first WSBK pole, while Italy’s Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) edged out Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) for fifth.

Briton Scott Redding finished sixth on the factory BMW ahead of Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who suffered an issue with his machine and dropped several places on the final laps.

Bradley Ray, the 2022 British Superbike champion, retired from the race on the Motoxracing Yamaha R1.

On Sunday, the Superpole race is at 10am, with the final race at 2:15pm.