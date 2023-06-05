Jonathan Rea proud of fight despite seeing the brakes put on his battle to stop Alvaro Bautista

Jonathan Rea (65) holds on to his position despite the close presence of team-mate Alex Lowes

Jonathan Rea had to settle for two top-six finishes at Misano in Italy as runaway World Superbike title favourite Alvaro Bautista completed a sensational clean sweep.

Spaniard Bautista won both races for a treble after his victory in Saturday’s opener and the reigning champion has now triumphed in an incredible 14 of the 15 races held so far at the first five rounds of the championship.

The factory Ducati rider leads Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu by 86 points, with Northern Ireland’s Rea 169 points behind the 38-year-old in fourth place in the standings.

Rea claimed fifth in the Superpole race behind Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), which was stopped due to a red flag on lap seven of 10 after Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) crashed at Turn 8.

Bautista won by 0.1s from Razgatlioglu, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi in third on the second of the Aruba.it Ducati machines.

In the second 21-lap race, Bautista completed his hat-trick in style, coming home 8.4s ahead of Razgatlioglu at the Marco Simoncelli circuit.

Jonathan Rea

Bassani was 9.9s back in third and 1.8s ahead of Rea after getting the better of the Kawasaki rider and six-time world champion.

Rea said an issue with his brake adjuster in race two made life difficult as he battled with Bassani for the final rostrum position.

“I felt we didn’t give in and didn’t give up today, even in race two when I had an issue with my brake adjuster from the start,” he said.

“Generally when the brakes get up to temperature you have to make some adjustment. The lever was stuck, so braking with one finger meant that the lever was stuck between my fingers. I had a lot of arm pump trying to stop the bike.

“While I was fighting with Axel Bassani, when I was in his slipstream the system was overheating and the brake lever was coming back too much. Out of the slipstream it was manageable. That stopped me fighting with him,” added the 36-year-old.

“When I had some space I could just maintain my lap time. In the Superpole race in the morning I felt quite strong. Axel, in some areas, was under my feet a little bit. In some areas he was better than others, but there was no area where I could pass.”

Unstoppable Bautista, riding in a unique yellow livery at Misano on the Italian Ducati, said it was a ‘special weekend’.

“Fortunately, in red or yellow, I have the same feeling with the bike,” he said.

“We had the same performance, so the colour doesn’t matter, what’s important is inside. It was a very special weekend for Ducati and also for me because, in the end.

“I feel half-Italian half-Spanish because I’ve worked with Ducati for many years and I feel so good.

“Last year, we won two out of three races, but this year we did the hat-trick so I’m happy.”

Bautista is on a run of 10 consecutive wins, the second-longest in World Superbike history after he previously won 11 races in-a-row in 2019, with Rea also jointly holding the record of 11 successive wins.

There is now a break of almost four weeks until the sixth round of the championship takes place at Donington Park in Leicestershire from June 30 to July 2.