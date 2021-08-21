Jonathan Rea savouring fierce rivalry as he battles for seventh straight World Superbike crown

Jonathan Rea says the challenge posed by title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu this season is spurring him on as he bids for an unprecedented seventh successive World Superbike crown.

The Northern Ireland man holds a narrow three-point lead at the top over Razgatlioglu going into today’s first race (1pm BST) of the weekend at Navarra in northern Spain, which is hosting round seven of the series.

Rea was fastest overall on the combined time sheets yesterday after setting his best lap in cooler conditions in the morning.

The 34-year-old’s quickest lap of 1m 37.629s put him 0.123s ahead of Razgatlioglu, who topped the hotter afternoon session, when Rea could only manage seventh — half a second down on the Pata Yamaha rider.

With half of the season completed, there is very little between the top two in the standings, but Rea has been there and done it before, and the six-time champion is relishing the head-to-head battle with Razgatlioglu.

“I’ve always really rated Toprak and his abilities, and this season he has been exceptional: good bike, good team and he’s riding really well, so they are getting the best out of each other,” said Rea of the 24-year-old.

“It’s just up to me to focus on myself. I know we have a winning bike and when things are right, we can go out and win. I’ve won a lot of races this season and we still lead the Championship after the halfway point, so I think it’s all to play for.

“It’s exciting to have that rivalry and to have strong riders to race against, because when you win it makes it more special and you feel better. But equally when you don’t win, you want to go away, work hard and try and get back on the top step.”

Rea’s advantage of 37 points was slashed by double winner Razgatlioglu in the previous round at Most, where the reigning champion crashed out of the opening race. However, the Kawasaki rider — who has won eight races so far this season — points out that he has overcome much greater adversity in the past to retain his title.

“I feel we’ve been really strong this year in the Championship and Most was a track where we had never been before, we had no data, so we were just playing catch-up from the first practice,” he said. “I felt like we did a good job, but we just got beat.

“But I’ve come from much worse — I was four or five rounds into the 2019 Championship and I was so many points behind, and just looking at how the Championship has been flowing in the past two rounds, anything can happen to change momentum.”

The Superpole Sprint race tomorrow is at 10am BST with race two at 1pm BST.

Meanwhile, Andrew Irwin was sixth fastest in free practice yesterday at Cadwell Park on the SYNETIQ BMW ahead of the sixth round of the British Superbike Championship.

Irwin was only 0.062s faster than brother Glenn (Honda Racing), seventh on the combined times from free practice.

The first race today is 5pm, tomorrow’s at 2.10pm and 4.45pm.