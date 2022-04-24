Jonathan Rea secures century of Kawasaki wins with Superpole victory in Assen

Jonathan Rea held off the challenge of Alvaro Bautista to claim victory in the Superpole race at Assen on Sunday morning to win his 100th World Superbike race win for manufacturers Kawasaki.

The six-time world champion finished 0.22 seconds ahead of the Spaniard in a thrilling race two in the Netherlands to hit the ton and extend his lead at the top of the World Championship standings to five points.

Defending world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu rounded out the podium in third, 0.267 seconds behind Rea.

It was the Turkish rider who led from the start with his title challengers close behind and he held the advantage until the sixth lap when he was eventually overtaken by Bautista.

Rea then quickly overtook Razgatlioglu as well, with the trio dicing to the finish, but it would be the Northern Irishman who would triumph when he picked the perfect moment to pass Bautista and cross the line first.

"I feel really good, especially after a battle like that because the pace was phenomenal," said Rea.

"I feel like my bike is just as good as the others, as soon as we started to shift third, fourth, fifth, sixth, I was losing a bit on the straight but the mechanical traction I have on the exit was really good.

"When the bike works that well, I have to finish the job."

The third and final race of the weekend is at 2:15pm UK time, with Rea looking to complete the clean sweep in the Netherlands after winning Saturday’s Superbike race.