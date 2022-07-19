Jonathan Rea signs new two-year extension with his ‘racing family’ Kawasaki to continue World Superbike stay

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea will continue to race in the World Superbike Championship for Kawasaki until 2024 after signing a new two-year contract with the manufacturer.

The Larne man had been reportedly weighing up his options for future years but has ended any speculation by pledging his future to the Japanese manufacturer, whom he has raced with since 2015 and won all six of his world titles with.

He will be joined in green next season once again by Alex Lowes, with the pair taking to the grid on a set of Kawasaki ZX-10RRs aiming to claw back the World Championship title.

Rea won six titles in a row between 2015 and 2020 but relinquished his crown to Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last year, and is currently trailing Alvaro Bautista by 17 points in this year’s championship standings.

But the 35-year-old insists that his drive to win has not wavered and has admitted it didn’t take long for him to agree to continue riding and to try to add to his already incredible CV.

“I am really happy and excited to renew my contract with Kawasaki, to roll on for two more years. It has been an incredible partnership; we have enjoyed so much success together that it is almost a natural progression,” said Rea.

"There was not much negotiation needed to continue together from both sides. It was more a case of how much more motivation I had to keep racing at the highest level in the WorldSBK Championship.

“It has been an incredible few seasons; more competitive than ever. I have realised how motivated I am to continue and to continue fighting to win.

"Kawasaki gave me the opportunity back in 2015 to realise a childhood dream when I won the WorldSBK championship in the first year together. As a partnership we are so solid, and I am looking forward to continue making memories and representing an incredible manufacturer and brand.

“My team is my racing family. I love everyone inside the team like my own family and relationships like that count for a lot in racing. Huge credit goes to every single person in the staff, from Provec Racing, all the engineers in Japan, and everyone in the Kawasaki family.

"I am excited to see what we can do over the next two seasons.”

Rea broke into the World Superbikes in 2008 with Ten Kate Honda and won his first race at Misano in 2009, and he would win 14 more races with the team before making the switch to Kawasaki in 2015.

It was a match made in heaven, Rea winning his first race with the manufacturers and going on to win six championships in a row, racking up 102 wins, 186 podiums, 33 poles, 88 fastest laps and 3950 points, making him the most successful rider in World Superbike history.