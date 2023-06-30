Jonathan Rea targets first win of the season after leading practice session at Donington Park

Jonathan Rea is targeting the podium at a minimum in Saturday’s opening race at the British round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

The Kawasaki rider said he was ‘full of optimism’ for his adopted home round of the series as Rea continues his quest for a first victory of the season.

Rea previously said thoughts of being able to challenge the dominance of runaway title leader Alvaro Bautista and Ducati were ‘wishful thinking’, but the Co Antrim rider is in upbeat mood after a positive test at Motorland Aragon in Spain prior to round six of the championship at the Leicestershire circuit.

His last win — a record 118th in the Championship — was achieved at the final round in 2022 at Phillip Island in Australia. Yesterday, he led the way in free practice, with his time from the morning session giving him the top spot after heavy rain in the afternoon, when only a handful of riders ventured out.

Rea was only 0.012s ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, a treble winner at Donington in 2022, with Bautista half-a-second down in eighth.

Rea is currently fourth in the title standings, 169 points behind Bautista, who has won 14 of the 15 races he has finished on the Panigale V4R this season.

“I’m full of optimism; we’ve had good results at Donington Park in the past and coming here after a test last week at Aragon, where we were able to understand some new items and keep working on our pace in the hotter conditions,” said Rea.

“We’ve always been able to get away with the softer tyre here at Donington Park with the SCQ and SCX but we need to understand tyre choice too.

“The target is the podium and it would be amazing to come away from Donington with a good haul of points. Standing on the podium at your home race would be very special.”

Rea is one of the most successful riders ever at the English venue, where he has claimed six wins and 16 podiums in 27 races.

The 36-year-old will be hoping he can shine in front of the many fans who have made the trip across the Irish Sea to cheer him on this weekend.

“Donington is a track I have been looking forward to racing at for a while now,” he said. “It is a special one in the season because it’s a home race, with lots of family and friends there.

“Growing up in the BSB paddock some of the same fans turn out now just like they did then, so you feel like you know everyone. It really helps that we have had good success there in the past.”

Rea’s team-mate, Alex Lowes, has penned a one-year extension to his contract with Kawasaki until the end of the 2024 season, confirming the team’s line-up with Rea also contracted to KRT next year.

Saturday’s first race is at 2.00pm with the Superpole event tomorrow at 11.00am and race three at 4.00pm.

Also this weekend, the Cock ’o the North meeting returns to England’s only road racing venue at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison tops the entry and is set to line up for Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6.

Harrison is also entered in the Classic Superbike races on a CK Racing Ducati.

Adam McLean from Tobermore — last year’s winner of the 70th Gold Cup at Oliver’s Mount — is another of the key contenders on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha Supersport and Kawasaki Supertwin machines.

Cork’s Mike Browne will ride a 600cc Yamaha for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team while rising prospect Jim Hind, SMT Racing’s Rob Hodson and Cookstown’s Gary McCoy (Madbros Racing) are also among the standout names in action.

Practice and qualifying takes place today followed by the first races of a packed programme, concluding with 13 races around the 2.43-mile course on Sunday.