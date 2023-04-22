Jonathan Rea upbeat after solid start to World Superbike practice in Assen

Derek Sheils (Macau Roadhouse BMW) en route to the fastest time during Superbike qualifying at the Cookstown 100 — © Stephen Davison

Jonathan Rea in action during World Superbike practice in Assen in the Netherlands

Jonathan Rea was feeling upbeat at the conclusion of the opening day of this weekend’s third round of the World Superbike Championship at Assen in the Netherlands yesterday.

The six-time champion was third fastest behind Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and his Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, with the trio covered by only 0.257s.

Rea will be looking to put a nightmare start to the Championship behind him as he seeks his first victory of 2023 at a circuit where he has won a record 17 times.

The 34-year-old is currently sixth in the standings after the first two rounds, 68 points behind reigning champion Bautista.

Michael Dunlop shows his speed at the Cookstown 100

Yesterday, Rea was in good spirits after a “really solid” performance in free practice at the iconic Dutch venue.

“Really solid, we evaluated the tyre options, both front and rear, but I didn’t find a combination that works well with our bike in the end after some trial and error,” said Rea.

“There are some pluses and minuses to some options so after a compromise, we put the right set together, not fresh but a very old front tyre, but it’s working well.

“The bike is working well from this morning, it was in line and on rails and, actually, we didn’t touch the bike so much today. We just have some electronic things to dial out,” added the Ballyclare man.

“In the afternoon, the wind picked up and changed direction a little bit so going through the fast kink on the back straight coming back to the paddock, it was so scary.

“Every time I tipped in there, my b**** were in my mouth!

“It was good fun, but you don’t want to go down there as you’re going fast — it definitely kept me awake during the session.

“Hopefully the wind drops a little bit tomorrow and we can focus on putting a race together.”

Rea boasts an unrivalled track record at Assen, where he claimed a double last season.

And given his shaky start to the Championship, with the 118-time race winner only managing one rostrum finish in the very first race at Phillip Island in Australia, the Dutch round could not have come at a better time.

“We expected to be stronger here than at the first two rounds, at a circuit that’s a bit more normal, with a good reference from the past and also the temperature is cooler,” Rea said.

“If everything goes together, we have more chance to be competitive. I didn’t expect to have the rhythm that I had, and I think we can improve still.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu was a surprise 10th on the Pata Yamaha yesterday while British Superbike champion Bradley Ray, who will make his WSBK race debut today, was 17th on the Motoxracing Yamaha.

Meanwhile, Derek Sheils claimed pole in the Superbike class yesterday from Michael Dunlop at the CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.

Sheils, riding the Roadhouse Macau BMW, is back at the event for the first time since 2020.

Ballymoney man Dunlop is riding his new Hawk Honda Fireblade and last made an appearance at Cookstown in 2018.

Mike Browne led the Supersport times on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, while Dunlop topped the Supertwin times on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Roads close today to the public around the Orritor course from 7am and will reopen no later than 7.30pm.