Jonathan Rea vows to fight on with World Superbike title ‘on the line’

Facing a battle: Jonathan Rea (1) in action at Jerez yesterday as he ended the day in arrears in title race. Credit: Lee Marshall

Jonathan Rea admits ‘everything is on the line’ after the reigning World Superbike champion fell 20 points behind in the title race at Jerez in Spain.

Chief Turkish rival Toprak Razgatlioglu sealed a priceless double to open a cushion at the top, holding off Kawasaki star Rea in the first race by 1.2 seconds and pulling out all the stops to prevail in a last-lap battle with Scott Redding in race two.

Rea limped home in fifth place in the second race after the 34-year-old was hampered by a lack of grip from his rear tyre.

The 10th round was marred by a fatal crash on Saturday, which claimed the life of 15-year-old Spanish teenager Dean Berta Vinales following a multi-rider incident in the World Supersport 300 race.

Saturday’s schedule was cancelled, but racing went ahead yesterday under a dark cloud as the biking world paid tribute to the youngster, who was the cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales.

The Superpole race was dropped in a revamped Sunday programme, with Saturday’s full-distance 20-lap race held in its place, followed by race two in the afternoon.

Rea was able to match Razgatlioglu in the opener, but the six-time champion couldn’t quite land a decisive blow as he was forced to settle for the runner-up spot. Aruba.it Ducati’s Redding rounded out the rostrum places, 1.5 seconds behind Rea.

In race two, it was Redding who took the fight to Razgatlioglu, with the leading duo trading blows on the final laps.

However, the 24-year-old title hopeful refused to accept second place and Razgatlioglu fended off Redding on the final lap to pocket a maximum 25 points, with Alvaro Bautista third on the factory Honda.

Pata Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu now has some breathing space at the championship summit going into the final three rounds.

Nine races still remain though, and Rea won’t relinquish the crown he has held since 2015 without a fight.

“We just have to maximise our potential and take advantage of all our opportunities,” said Rea.

“I want to win again because that feeling has been missing – it’s something I need, I want, and I’m looking forward to it.

“Portimao and Argentina are really good tracks for us and the new circuit in Mandalika is really exciting, so I look forward to these last three rounds and it’s all on the line.”

Assessing the tyre problem he encountered in the second race, Rea said he had no grip right from the off.

“When we put the soft rear tyre in, something was uncharacteristically wrong, something’s not right, and I had no grip from the beginning,” he said.

“In some ways I have to be happy with fifth in that race because it’s never been the strongest track for us in race conditions but I just didn’t have it today in the long race, so congratulations to the podium guys because they were very strong.”

Toome’s Eugene Laverty, who has missed the last five rounds due to internal problems with his RC Squadra Corse BMW team, finished 12th and 11th respectively.

Laverty is standing in for Tom Sykes in the BMW Motorrad team after the English rider suffered concussion in a crash last weekend at Catalunya.

Round 11 of the series takes place this weekend at Portimao in Portugal, where Rea boasts a formidable winning record.

Race 1: 1 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), 2 J Rea (Kawasaki) +1.225s, 3 S Redding (Ducati) +2.791s, 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +3.227s, 5 A Bautista (Honda) +8.652s, 6 L Baz (Ducati) +10.414s.

Race 2: 1 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), 2 S Redding (Ducati) +0.113s, 3 A Bautista (Honda) +4.247s, 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +5.172s, 5 J Rea (Kawasaki) +6.339s. 6 A Bassani (Ducati) +7.780s.