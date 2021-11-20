Jonathan Rea vows to return for 2022 search of more World Superbike glory as Toprak Razgatlioglu edges ever closer to Championship title

Jonathan Rea will return to fight for the World Superbike title again with the same unrelenting will to win in 2022 regardless of the outcome at the season finale in Indonesia.

The first race at the new Mandalika Street Circuit on the island of Lombok was postponed due to rain on Saturday morning, now set to replace Sunday’s Superpole outing.

It seems that, as a result, the maximum Championship points on offer will be 50 (25 for winning each feature race) and with Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu holding an advantage of 30 points over the Northern Ireland rider going into the weekend, Rea’s hopes of landing a seventh consecutive world title appear remarkably slim.

Rea stayed in the hunt until the 13th and last round of the series despite being hit with a reduced rev limit a week before the first round of the Championship, when his Kawasaki team was forced to work with 500rpm less than they had tested with throughout the winter.

The 34-year-old has also come up against one of the toughest rivals he has faced in Turkish rider Razgatlioglu — who has made a big step forward this season with his Pata Yamaha team — while Rea also made a number of costly mistakes, which he says he will “learn from” going into next year.

“The technical regulations at the start of the year really threw a curve ball at our Championship and it’s taken until the last rounds when I’ve really gelled with the bike,” Rea said.

“We found a fundamental issue that we’ve been struggling with all year and then I made a few mistakes, but it has been a real learning year and I think I can look back and think where I made mistakes, where the team made mistakes, and try and rectify that for next year.

“What’s going to happen is going to happen with the Championship, I’m just focused on myself and trying to win races.”

Rea has a year remaining on his current contract with the Kawasaki Racing Team, which expires at the end of 2022.

The six-time champion will again be joined in the line-up by England’s Alex Lowes, who penned a new contract in the summer.

“About my future, my future is set,” said Rea.

“I signed a multi-year contract with Kawasaki and my concentration and all my focus is with KRT for 2022 and beyond.”

The dominant force in World Superbikes since he made the switch from Honda to Kawasaki for 2015, Rea has torn up the record books to establish himself as the most successful rider ever in the class.

He claimed a milestone 100th victory in the first race of the season at Motorland Aragon in Spain and achieved his 200th podium finish in World Superbikes at Most in the Czech Republic in August.

The 2021 Championship concludes tomorrow with the rescheduled first race at (3am GMT) and the second 20-lap race (7am GMT).