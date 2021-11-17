Jonathan Rea vs Toprak Razgatlioglu: All you need to know before World Superbike climax as Turkish rider favourite to end Rea’s winning streak

It will be Jonathan Rea or Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned World Superbike champion on Sunday, with the odds stacked in the Turkish rider's favour. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

"I feel all the pressure is off now. I can ride free with nothing to lose.”

It’s a rather unfamiliar feeling for Jonathan Rea.

Since he landed his first World Superbike title in 2015, he’s been the man to beat; the one everybody is looking to shoot down.

Nobody has managed it in the Championship ever since, Rea racking up six titles in a row, all the while petrified of the day that winning run would come to an end.

But now it looks like Sunday could just be that day as he trails rival Toprak Razgatlioglu going into this weekend’s final round in Indonesia.

Here’s everything you need to know before the final showdown:

How does the Championship stand and how many points are left to play for?

The current standings see Razgatlioglu on top with 531 Championship points, 30 ahead of Jonathan Rea on 501 with Scott Redding 36 further back on 465.

To put that into context, there are a maximum of 62 points available in the final round for any one rider: 25 for winning each of the feature races and another 12 for victory in the Sunday morning sprint race.

What are the odds?

It’s safe to say Razgatlioglu is heavily fancied to get over the line, rated as 1 / 10 favourite with the bookies, Rea at 11 / 2.

So what does Jonathan Rea need to happen in order to win?

As Razgatlioglu will finish the campaign with more feature race wins than Rea regardless of what happens this weekend, Rea needs to actually overhaul his rival’s points tally; finishing equal on points will not be enough to win in the tiebreak (number of feature race victories).

So, obviously, he needs a 31 point differential in his favour over the course of the weekend’s three races. Razgatlioglu’s magic number is 32 points over the weekend and he’ll be crowned champ.

What does that look like in terms of finishes? Three podiums of any kind will easily be enough for Razgatlioglu as that would yield a minimum of 39 points, meaning Rea could only claw back a maximum of 23.

Even one feature race win and a ninth place finish in the second Superbike outing would be enough for the current leader.

That’s why his odds are so short.

So, really, our man is looking for an uncharacteristically poor weekend from the Turk. Should Rea claim a hat-trick of wins (62 points), it would require something like two fourth place finishes in the feature races and a fifth place in the Superpole outing from Razgatlioglu to see Rea crowned champion.

Obviously there are any multiples of combinations outside that and any manner of events that could take place over the races, but that’s a flavour of the turnaround that Rea is relying on.

What’s the race schedule?

As it’s in Indonesia, it’s all happening early doors UK time. Both World Superbike races are at 7am UK time on Saturday and Sunday with the Superpole outing at 3am on Sunday morning.

What do the former champions make of his chances?

It’s all heavily weighted in Razgatlioglu’s favour, as we’ve seen, but that’s not stopping the hype being built up. Such is Rea’s dominance since 2015, having a Championship as alive as this heading into the final weekend is something of a novelty.

So the great and the good have been giving their views on what could happen and how a new form of pressure could derail the Championship leader. Here’s what they’ve had to say:

Neil Hodgson (2003 Champion)

“It’s been electric; I always knew it’d take someone special to beat Jonathan Rea and it looks like it’s happening right in front of our eyes. Toprak’s made no mistakes so far this year; the only issues he’s had are from being taken out at Assen and the mechanical problems at Catalunya and Portimao.

"I’ve said nobody’s going to beat Jonathan Rea because he doesn’t make mistakes and he’s got the ability to ride on the edge, but Toprak’s raised the bar a little bit more.

“What a talent he is; when I think of the best riders in the world, I’m thinking Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez, and I think you’d have to put Toprak up there too. I’ve always thought Jonathan’s been inside the top five in the world, but Toprak’s doing things on a motorcycle that I can’t understand. I don’t know how he doesn’t tuck the front or how he’s trail-braking with his rear off the ground without overloading the front.

“The pressure’s on Toprak, it’s life-changing for him and it is his lifetime ambition. Jonny just has to go there, get maximum points and see where that puts him. He must attack, he can’t ride conservatively. There are no ifs or buts: he must win. If he crashes trying then it’s a case of, he had to try, so it’s weirdly easy.”

Carlos Checa (2001 Champion)

"All of the pressure will go to Toprak, as Jonny’s used to it from before. Not in terms of being behind but being in the last round of the year. Jonny must attack; his only mission will mean he has to fight for every single race and wait to see if Toprak will make a mistake.

“When you focus on winning, you go to attack and your mind is working in one way – the Toprak way! However, when you go to protect and take this approach, it can be difficult to manage. I don’t know how Toprak will approach the race, but for sure, it will be very delicate either way. When you start to race to win, it is one thing; when you start to race to not lose, it is another and easy to make a mistake. Toprak knows that if he makes a mistake, then Jonny will be there.”

Troy Bayliss (2001, 2006 and 2008 Champion)

“It’s never over until it’s over, Jonny’s just got do what he can do; I’m sure he’s going to put in a massive round, it’s going to be great racing and I’m really looking forward to watching it. It hasn’t been easy for them, their bike doesn’t seem to have gone forward as much this year, so I don’t think he’s had it easy.”

What records can Rea break this weekend?

It might be the time his title is finally taken from his hands but nonetheless, Rea could break a couple more records.

Should he get a race win on the new Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, he will break his own record by winning on the 21st different track.

He also has another chance to break the all-time record of fastest race laps for a season. He’s currently on 14, matching the number he bagged in 2017 and 2018. He needs two this weekend to beat Alvaro Bautista’s 2019 record of 15.

What do his fellow riders make of the Championship battle?

Valentino Rossi (Seven-time Moto GP champion): “The two best riders are always in front to fight hard. This is good for the fans. This time it’s more interesting because it’s a new track so we need to understand the conditions. “It’s still open but the advantage of Toprak is quite important.”

Fabio Quartararo (Moto GP World Champion): “It’s quite a long time that we haven’t seen a real fight. I’m a big fan of Toprak so I hope he wins, first of all for him and also for Yamaha.”

Franceso Bagnaia (Moto GP): “I’m a great fan of Jonny Rea. I would like to see him win the title again. He deserves it. He’s the top one and I would like to see him win again. It’s been more difficult this year because Toprak had a great advantage. In any case, I’m sure Jonny will try everything to win the Championship again.”

Takaaki Nakagami (Moto GP): “Those two guys are on another level.”

Miguel Oliveira (Moto GP): “If I have to bet, I would be on Toprak. I like the way he rides the back. He’s a different character and he deserves it for the Championship he is putting together.”

Pol Espargaro (Moto GP): “Maybe because Jonathan has won so many, maybe it’s time to see another one fighting and see Jonny trying to get his title back next year. I don’t care, I like Jonny so much.”

Joan Mir (Moto GP): “They battle hard with a lot of respect. It’s not a situation I would love to be in because all the nerves on the last race will be huge. I don’t have much advice to give. They are so good and always with respect.”