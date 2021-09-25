Jonathan Rea will ‘forget’ his ‘intense’ World Superbike battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu in bid to get back on top

Jonathan Rea claims he will ‘forget’ about World Superbike title challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu and concentrate solely on himself this weekend as the championship fight continues at Jerez in Spain.

The Northern Ireland motorcycling star trails his Yamaha rival by a single point ahead of this afternoon’s opening race (13:00 BST) at round 10 of the scheduled 13-round series.

Rea and Razgatlioglu have been locked in battle at the top of the championship for much of the season, with the title pendulum swinging back and forth in an enthralling scrap for the right to claim the world crown.

Kawasaki king Rea is bidding to clinch the title for an astonishing seventh year in a row, but the 34-year-old is embroiled in his toughest test yet against a formidable opponent in Razgatlioglu.

The seemingly unflappable 24-year-old is driven to become world champion in memory of his father Arif, a famous stunt rider in Turkey who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.

With no margin for error, Rea is determined to make every race count in his quest to emerge triumphant once again.

“I think this track will be good for us and I’ve really good memories here from 2015, when I won my first championship,” said Rea, who topped the times in free practice yesterday by four-tenths-of-a-second.

“I’ve had some race wins and pole positions as well, and it’s a really good winter test track for us too, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do.

“The approach is to maximise our opportunities, try to make sure there are no mistakes, try to enjoy my bike. In the middle part of the season at the two new races at Most and Navarra, I wasn’t enjoying riding a lot,” added Rea.

“That started to come back in Magny-Cours and in Barcelona I was enjoying a lot, so I will just try to continue that now and forget about Toprak – he’s the guy now who’s the closest in the championship and the battle’s intense – but I will just try to maximise what I can do and we’ll see where we are.”

Razgatlioglu was third overall on the combined time sheets yesterday behind Rea and Aruba.it Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the trio covered by 0.4s.

Toome’s Eugene Laverty is also in action this weekend after missing the previous five rounds.

Laverty’s RC Squadra Corse BMW team took time out form the sport after round four due to internal issues but has yet to return.

The 35-year-old is deputising for Tom Sykes in the BMW Motorrad team after the English rider was ruled out with concussion following a crash last weekend at Catalunya.

Tomorrow’s Superpole race is scheduled for 10:00 BST with race two at 13:00 BST.

Meanwhile, the British Superbike Showdown gets under way today at Oulton Park in Cheshire, where Honda Racing’s Glenn Irwin is among the eight ‘title-fighters’ in with a shot of winning the championship.

“I’m just looking forward to the weekend, it’s a nice feeling going in with the Showdown place secured,” said Irwin.

“Oulton is a track where the Fireblade has been fast and I think we go there in a better position now than we did earlier in the season.”

Race one this afternoon is at 4.30pm with tomorrow’s BSB races taking place at 1.10pm and 4.15pm.