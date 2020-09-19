Jonathan Rea wins race one in Catalunya to close in on sixth World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea was fifth fastest in Barcelona practice but still managed to win race one.

Jonathan Rea is getting ever closer to his sixth successive World Superbike title.

The Ballyclare star was again on top of the podium in the first race of the Catalunya round of this year's Championship.

Ahead of Sunday's sprint race and second superbike outing, Rea's victory opens up a 41 point lead in the standings with eight races remaining.

Ducati duo Scott Redding and Chas Davies completed the podium.

It's Rea's ninth race victory from 16 outings so far this season as he came in over two and a half second clear of Redding, who is currently second in the Championship.

The victory marked a welcome and timely improvement for Rea, who had only managed to clock in fifth fastest yesterday during the first two practice sessions.

That had left him with it all to do in qualifying and, right at the end of the session, he managed to claim pole position ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu by just 0.094 seconds.

He now needs three more race victories to become the first rider to win 100 world superbike races.

Toome's Eugene Laverty made up one place on his starting position to finish 11th.