Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike lead cut after third place finish in Estoril

Jonathan Rea’s lead at the top of the World Superbike standings has been cut after the Ballyclare star finished third in the weekend’s opening race in Portugal.

Scott Redding made it back-to-back victories, adding to his win in last weekend’s closing outing by topping the podium in Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu came in second with Rea ultimately unable to close the gap to the top two despite his efforts in the chase.

It continues Rea’s record of never having won at the Portuguese circuit, which returned to the calendar last year.

Rea now leads Redding in the overall standings by just eight points going into Sunday's double-header.

Templepatrick race Eugene Laverty crashed out of the race.