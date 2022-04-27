Josh Brookes insists return is only temporary as he replaces Michael Dunlop at North West 200

Josh Brookes insists he is only stepping in temporarily rather than making a permanent return after replacing Michael Dunlop on the PBM Ducati for this year's North West 200.

The 38-year-old will make his return to the Triangle after it was confirmed he will take over for Dunlop on the Paul Bird team for the event, with race week beginning on May 8.

Ballymoney man Dunlop admitted earlier this week that he wasn’t going to be able to take part in the Superbike races as he did not have a bike, but he will still be on the grid in the other classes.

Brookes has a storied history with the race having been the fastest newcomer on his debut in 2013 and he would set the lap record a year later, finishing second to Dunlop in the feature Superbike race.

The Australian has not raced at the North West 200 for eight years but will make his return in two weeks’ time – however he insists this is not a permanent return.

“I think a lot of money and logistical things have been put in place to do these events and it is difficult now not to do it,” Brookes explained. “I am not taking anyone else’s position but a door has opened for me and I am happy to do the job.”

“Before the season started the roads were not an option for me, not because I didn’t want to do them but because of finance.

“I’ve been there before and came very near to winning. I think I am absolutely a contender for a Superbike race win at the North West 200. The bike has the calibre to win and we have an equal chance as anyone else on the grid.”

Mervyn Whyte, the clerk of the course at the North West 200, couldn’t hide his happiness that Brookes had agreed to return to the event with the Ducati team.

“I have been trying to get Josh back to the North West for a few years now and it is great news that him and the PBM Ducati team will be on the grid this year,” Whyte added.

“I also spoke to Michael Dunlop yesterday and he has assured me that he will also be on the grid in two weeks time. That is great news for every road racing fan who wants to see the best road racers on the best bikes battling it out on the north coast.”