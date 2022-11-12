Keith Farmer: Funeral of tragic Co Tyrone biker to take place on Tuesday

The funeral of tragic motorcycle star Keith Farmer will take place on Tuesday.

Mr Farmer, from Clogher, Co Tyrone, was a four-time British champion.

The 35-year-old passed away suddenly on Thursday in Cumbria, England.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Tuesday at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

A death notice said he would be “remembered with love by all the family circle”.

Mr Farmer won the Superstock 600 title during his rookie season in the class in 2011.

He won the Superstock 600 title and National Superstock 1000cc in 2011, 2012 and 2018. He also won the British Supersport title in 2017.

But he was hampered by a series of injury setbacks, including breaking both his legs badly in a crash at Knockhill in Scotland in 2019.

He retired from racing in September 2021.

Paying tribute on Facebook, his brother David wrote: “Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed.

English rider Lee Jackson, who won the 2012 National Superstock 600 Championship one year after Keith claimed it, wrote: “Rest in Peace, Keith Farmer… Such a great guy gone far too soon.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said: “He put Clogher on the map through his racing career as four-time British champion.”