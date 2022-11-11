Keith Farmer: Tributes pour in for one of NI’s greatest motorcycle racers, celebrated for ‘putting Clogher on the map’

Tributes from the sporting world and beyond have poured in for Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful motorcyclists, after his sudden death.

Also known as the ‘Clogher Bullet’, the renowned racer passed away suddenly in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was a four-time British champion, having won the Superstock 600 title during his rookie season in 2011, the Superstock 1000 championship the following year and again in 2018, and the British Supersport crown in 2017.

His death was confirmed by his brother David.

In a Facebook post, he said: “I’m lost for words. Our little brother left us at 1.45am with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again. He made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you, Meekie #33.”

The DUP’s Deborah Erskine said: “We’re all in shock and sadness at the death of Keith Farmer. He put Clogher on the map through his racing career as four-time British champion.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA added: “We are all so proud of everything he achieved. We keep Keith’s family and friends in our prayers. Sending our heartfelt condolences to them.”

English rider Lee Jackson, who won the 2012 National Superstock 600 Championship one year after Keith claimed it, wrote: “Rest in Peace, Keith Farmer… Such a great guy gone far too soon.”

Stuart Higgs, race director of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, said: “Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Bennetts British Superbikes added: “Keith will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career. He was a brilliant and successful rider on track who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today’s tragic news.”

Ex-GP rider Steve Parrish tweeted: “Tragic news to hear the sad passing of Keith Farmer. A great rider and very nice fella. My thoughts are with all his family. RIP, young man.”

Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin posted: “Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career. You were a four-time British champion that didn’t only have raw talent, but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace, mate. Until we meet again.”

Multiple racing teams further paid homage to the late 35-year-old, including Yamaha Racing UK, which said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Farmer, who won the 2017 British Supersport title with @AppleyardRacing in addition to his three Superstock titles.”

The Moneymore-based TAS Racing team, noted: “His infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“His talent was undeniable and although his successes were many, including a memorable Superstock championship win with Tyco BMW in 2018, I will always feel like we never actually witnessed Keith’s full potential on a superbike, as he was so often hampered by injury or bad luck,” continued the team’s principal, Philip Neill.

BBC Radio Ulster motorcycling pundit Liam Beckett said Mr Farmer was “a really talented rider and a diamond of a fella”.

TV presenter Matt Roberts said he was “shocked and extremely saddened” at the news, adding: “My love and thoughts are with his family and friends, and most of all with Keith. What a lovely, lovely man. RIP.”

Keith suffered a series of injury setbacks, including breaking both his legs badly in a crash at Knockhill in Scotland in 2019.

In 2021, he made the unexpected announcement that he was retiring from motorcycle racing to spend more time with his family, after more than a decade at the elite level of his sport.

Speaking at the time, he reflected on his trophy-laden career and said his injury woes had led him to take the decision to quit the sport.

“I’d always talked about retiring at the end of the year anyway, because I’ve had my fair share of injuries in the last couple of years, and I just think now’s the time to get out,” Farmer said.

“I’ve had ten years in the BSB paddock and I’ve got some great memories, as well as some-not-so-good ones.

“To walk away with four British titles is absolutely brilliant, and when I read all the messages I’ve received, it has kind of made me realise just what I’ve achieved in my career.

“I had over 450 comments on my Facebook page and I felt quite emotional after seeing all the positive things that were being said about me,” he added.

“I probably didn’t give myself much credit for winning those four championships, because as a racer you’re always looking towards the next goal. But I think once the dust settles I’ll be able to look back and feel proud of what I’ve done in my career.”