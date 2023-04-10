Korie McGreevy is the Prince of Kirkistown with a five-timer. . .but is denied a clean sweep

Jason Lynn and Adam McLean inspect the track following a heavy period of rain and hail at Kirkistown

Michael Dunlop was one of the top racers in action at Kirkistown

Korie McGreevy on his way to winning the opening Superbike race from Derek Sheils at Kirkistown

The 25-year-old was in imperious form in a mixture of wet and dry conditions at the Co Down circuit, where heavy rain led to delays with standing water on the track.

McGreevy, a former British Junior Superstock champion, was only denied a clean sweep in the final Superbike race of the day by Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils, who powered clear of the pack on his Roadhouse Macau BMW to secure the ‘King of Kirkistown’ title.

McGreevy had earlier won the opening Superbike race at the Belfast Club’s event by half-a-second from Sheils, but his third-place finish in the second encounter behind Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) proved costly as Sheils claimed the showpiece accolade.

Ballymena man Lynn, third in the first Superbike race, still leads the championship after the first three rounds.

Cork’s Mike Browne, the Enkalon Trophy winner on Saturday at Bishopscourt, was thwarted by handling issues in the first race. Browne went back out on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW and finished fifth in race two.

McGreevy won the ‘Prince of Kirkistown’ award after a double in the Supersport races to maintain his unbeaten streak on the 600cc McAdoo Kawasaki this year and claimed the President’s Cup after winning both Supertwin races.

“I don’t mind the wet and it kind of plays into my hands a bit,” said McGreevy, who is targeting a return to the British championship next year.

“Being an ex-British champion you want to be trying for more and we’ll get there at some stage.

“Hopefully I’ll be doing Knockhill and then we’ll go on from there and see how it goes.

“But racing over here is our main plan at the moment and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

In the first Supersport race, McGreevy only just prevailed by 0.029s from Lynn, with McLean hot on their heels in third.

Race two was a more comfortable affair for McGreevy, who wrapped up his brace by 1.6s from Lynn with McLean again rounding out the top three.

Leading North West 200 contenders Michael Dunlop and Richard Cooper were also in action yesterday, fresh from the British Superbike Championship at Silverstone.

Neither Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) nor Cooper (BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha) though took part in the Supersport races after qualifying tenth and fifth fastest respectively.

“I flew over late last night to come and do the third round of the Ulster Superbike Championship,” said Cooper.

“We were due to do the second round at Bishopscourt on Saturday but the date clashed with my commitments in the British Superbike Championship, where I ride for the FHO Racing BMW team on an F900 Cup bike.

“We had great success and managed to win the main race first time out, and the plan was always to come here and have a run out on the Russell Racing Yamaha to get us up to speed a little bit with the North West 200 in May. I enjoy coming over here to race in this championship because it’s stress-free and lots of fun.”

McGreevy also had the upper hand in the Supertwin races, twice seeing off Christian Elkin and Aaron Spence. Dunlop rode in the first race on the McAdoo Kawasaki, finishing fourth.

The Moto3 races were won by Dungannon schoolboy Jack Burrows, while youngster Lewis Mullen doubled up in the MotoOne class.

There is now a break in the Ulster Superbike Championship until the fourth round back at Kirkistown, which takes place on Saturday, June 3.