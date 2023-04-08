Korie McGreevy out to catch eye with Enkalon Trophy glory at Bishopscourt

Jason Lynn will hope to build on the momentum of taking the lead in the Ulster Superbike Championship

Jason Lynn will have the Enkalon Trophy firmly in his sights at today’s 47th running of the famous old race at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The coveted piece of silverware has been won by many of Ireland’s greatest names over the years, including Ray McCullough, Sam McClements, Robert Dunlop, Phillip McCallen and Gary Cowan.

Alastair Seeley claimed Irish motorcycling’s oldest trophy for a record fourth time in 2022, but the Carrickfergus man won’t defend his crown as he kicks off his return to the British Championship this weekend in the National Superstock 1000 class on the SYNETIQ BMW.

His absence leaves the door ajar for a new winner and Lynn will be aiming to keep his momentum going, after taking the lead of the Ulster Superbike Championship with a double on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki at Bishopscourt a fortnight ago.

However, the Ballymena man will have a fight on his hands with Korie McGreevy also among the leading lights on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

The Ballynahinch man made his debut in the Superbike class last time out, finishing on the rostrum twice.

Like Seeley, McGreevy is aiming to make his mark on the domestic scene this year as he seeks a route back to the British Championship in 2024.

“That’s the aim,” said McGreevy, who won the British Junior Superstock title in 2019. “I want to be back in the British Championship again but we will see how things fare.

“I’m learning with the ZX-10 all the time and it was only my first race on it at Bishopscourt.

“I’m not going to do anything that I’m not comfortable doing on the big bike, but we’ll get better as the year goes on.”

Mike Browne impressed at Bishopscourt last month as he rode the new Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW for the first time, finishing as the runner-up in race one behind Lynn and third in the second encounter.

Fellow southern Irishman Brian McCormack is also entered for the Easter short circuit meetings on his Roadhouse Macau BMW.

A strong line-up includes road racing specialist Michael Sweeney and Dunlop Masters Superbike race winner Emmet O’Grady.

The Enkalon Trophy will be decided over two legs, as will the IFS David Wood Trophy for Supersport competitors.

McGreevy — a double Supersport winner two weeks ago in the season opener — plus triple champion Lynn and Browne are among the big favourites again.

McCormack will ride his Global Robots Triumph 765, while Adam McLean is a serious threat on the J McC Roofing Yamaha R6 in a field that includes Christian Elkin, Gary McCoy, Luke Johnston and Andrew Smyth.

Practice is set to begin at 9am with racing from 11.30am. Admission is £15.

On Easter Monday, the action continues with the Belfast and District Club’s meeting at Kirkistown, where entries include Michael Dunlop and Richard Cooper.

Meanwhile, the 2023 British Superbike Championship commences today at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.

Carrick brothers Glenn (PBM Ducati) and Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) will be aiming to hit the ground running as they stake their claim for the title.

In free practice yesterday, 2022 Championship runner-up Glenn was sixth fastest, with Andrew slipping to ninth after crashing out unscathed in the second session.

McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran set the pace from former champion Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) by only 0.020s, with Kyle Ryde third on the OMG Yamaha.

Qualifying takes place today with the BSB Sprint race at 4.30pm. Tomorrow’s races are at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

In the British Supersport class, Lee Johnston was third quickest on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, while Seeley was 13th in the combined FP1 Superstock times on the SYNETIQ BMW.