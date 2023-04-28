Lee Johnston is motivated to prove his doubters wrong at North West 200

Lee Johnston insists he can succeed in the Superbike class next month

Lee Johnston is in no doubt he has what it takes to claim another coveted big bike success at next month’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

The British Supersport Championship leader has developed a reputation for his prowess on the smaller machines in the 600cc and Supertwin races, but Johnston was a Superstock winner on the north coast in 2015 and also repeated the feat a few months later at the Ulster Grand Prix.

In the same year, the Fermanagh man — now based in Huddersfield — shared the podium with Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop with an excellent ride to third place in the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

After relying on BMW S1000RR machinery in recent years, Johnston purchased the ex-Glenn Irwin Honda Racing UK bikes over the winter for the Superbike and Superstock classes in 2023, which he will ride alongside a Yamaha R6 and Aprilia RS660 Supertwin in his Ashcourt Racing team.

The 34-year-old won last year’s Saturday Supersport race following a race-long duel with Davey Todd and, although he is still focused on the middleweight class, Johnston would love nothing more than to win one of the blue riband Superbike races.

“I would really like to win another big bike race at the North West 200,” he said.

“Everyone says I am too small to do it but I know I can. During Spanish testing, I rode the Superbike and ’stocker and, although I am still focused on the 600, I want to do more in the big bike races this year.

“The North West 200 was the first big bike race I ever went to when I was kid. It means a lot to me and I think that shows in how hard I try to win races there.”

Johnston’s compatriot Irwin goes into the event as the favourite after winning the last six Superbike races in a row.

The Carrickfergus man lines up on a Ducati V4R Panigale this year for Paul Bird’s team and Johnston says the depth of talent on top-spec machinery ‘freaks me out’.

“It is special to see a home rider win a Superbike race at the North West 200,” he said.

“Glenn and I are very different people but if I win a Superbike race at the North West 200, I’ll definitely do a burn-out, even if my feet don’t touch the ground!

“There are still some teams with big budgets like PBM and FHO but there is a much bigger spread of top machinery nowadays and the competition is fierce.

"It freaks me out when I think about how many good riders will be on the North West grid on good bikes this year. It will be bloody hard work to win.”

The former British Junior Superstock champion believes he is now back to his old self after he was diagnosed with a condition called ankylosing spondylitis in 2021, which is an incurable inflammatory disease that affects the joints and bones.

“It hasn’t gone away but I am in a good place at the moment,” explained Johnston. who is in action this weekend at the second round of the British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park.

“But it is only now, when I feel better and back to my old self, that I realise how bad I was before.”