Losing NW200 will cost the economy £12m, says Ian Paisley

MP calls on civil servants to do more for races amid lack of funding and fears for future

IAN Paisley has warned that the economy will lose £12m if authorities do not step up and save the North West 200.

The largest outdoor sporting event in Northern Ireland, which only returned this year following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, is said to be at a crossroads and could be axed because of a lack of funding.

Key volunteers involved in the event are also retiring, including veteran course manager John Adams, who is stepping down this year.

North Antrim DUP MP Mr Paisley told this newspaper that the clock was ticking and a rescue plan was needed within weeks.

“This can’t be lost. It cannot be allowed to go,” he added.

“We have six to eight weeks to get something in place. Everyone knows what needs to be done.

“Permanent secretaries from the relevant [government] departments are well across the details.

“If they don’t [do something], another great opportunity [for] Northern Ireland will wither on the vine.”

Mr Paisley’s warning comes months after race organisers criticised Tourism NI following the falling through of £800,000 in support for the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

The funding package, which was designed to bring the events under the same organisational umbrella, was signed off by two Stormont departments, but Tourism NI declined to support the offer on “financial and legal grounds”.

This year’s Ulster Grand Prix was cancelled as a result of that decision, although the North West 200 still went ahead, giving Mr Paisley confidence it can be saved.

“It was pulled off despite the challenges,” he said.

“A lot of hard work was put in to make sure that it could take place. All the promises of funding and all the work over the past year-and-a-half led to nothing.

“The North West 200 was left in the lurch.”

Mr Paisley, the chairman of Stormont’s Motorsport Taskforce, said that public bodies needed to realise the event was a tourism asset.

“It has been a key economic driver for nearly 100 years. Until they can grasp this and put up the resources and money, this issue will lurch from pillar to post until it [the North West 200] just gives up,” he said.

“The event needs to professionalise. Organisers accept this, but they cannot be expected to do it on a shoestring budget.”

Mr Paisley also praised the volunteers, who he said were responsible for the success of the races, as he called for a cocktail of support measures.

“It brings in £12m to the local economy and many businesses will be hurt if it is cancelled,” he explained.

“Most of those behind it are on the wrong side of 50 and have been doing it for 30 years.

“They have built it into a modern-day business which requires modern-day business support.

“That has to be made available from Tourism NI, the council and government departments.”

Former race director Mervyn Whyte, who remains at the helm of the event, has told Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council what the North West 200 needs to survive and thrive.

The list includes more money, the appointment of a full-time manager and the council taking responsibility for setting up the 8.9-mile course.

“Coleraine and District Motor Club [the organisers of the races] are really at a transition point in the history of the North West, and we need to consider the changes that are now necessary,” Mr Whyte said.

“The value to the area of the North West 200 is huge. We are at a crossroads and we need to make a transition and secure the future of the North West 200 for the borough and for the people who live and work here and who benefit from what the event gives back.”

Mr Whyte, who also requested office space for backroom staff, called for a decision to made by next month.

Local UUP councillor Norman Hillis said he understood the event had received £100,000 in funding from the local authority and an additional £100,000 in support.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it was exploring ways it could help the races.

A spokesman added: “The council is working with the Coleraine and District Motor Club to develop solutions to sustain the North West 200 for the future.”

Councillors will debate the matter at a meeting of the leisure and development committee next month.

Tourism NI said: “Officials from Tourism NI met with representatives of the Coleraine and District Motorcycle Club as recently as this week to discuss payment of the funding we made available to support the event in 2022. There was no suggestion in our meeting that the event might not go ahead in 2023 and we are therefore not in a position to comment further on the matter.”