Losing the North West 200 would be massive blow, says Davey Todd amid funding warning for 2023 event

Motorcycling

Davey Todd is eager to return to the North West 200 in 2023

North West 200 winner Davey Todd says it would be a “massive blow” to motorcycle road racing if the event is cancelled next year.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider, who sealed four runner-up finishes across a variety of classes in May, was speaking after Mervyn Whyte revealed the event could be called off in 2023.

Whyte issued the warning during a presentation to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as the Limavady man stressed there was a “huge question mark” over next year’s North West 200 unless extra financial support was provided.

Whyte said: “The North West 200 is at a crossroads and without that, we may not run the event in 2023.”

Todd — who clinched his first major road racing success at the North West in the Supersport class in 2019 — hopes to have the chance to return to Northern Ireland’s top road race next spring.

“For me, it’d be a massive blow because the North West 200 is a massive event,” Todd said.

“To lose a big attraction like that to Northern Ireland and to us as riders would be a huge blow. We saw this year how many spectators turned out and people were loving it because the North West is an awesome event.

“We really need to keep that going into the future and nobody wants to see it stopping.

“I had a great North West and love the course. We had good weather and to come away with four seconds was cool. To come from nigh on dead last at University (in the Superstock race) to almost being in with a chance of winning before retiring due to the (tyre) problem was crazy.

“I was in the battle at the front in each race and I want another bite at the cherry, so I hope I can come back next year and try and get some wins.”