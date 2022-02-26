Memorial: Statue unveiled of tragic road-racer Dunlop in his native Ballymoney

Tribute: Michael Dunlop with the statue of his brother William

A statue in memory of road-racing star William Dunlop has been unveiled in Co Antrim.

The biking legend lost his life aged 32 at the Skerries 100 Road Race in 2018.

He was a member of the renowned Dunlop family and a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

The statue is situated within the Dunlop Memorial Gardens in Ballymoney alongside a similar tribute to his father Robert, who died in an accident at the North West 200 in 2008. His uncle Joey was also killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

Guests at yesterday’s unveiling included William’s partner Janine Brolly, his mother Louise and brother Michael.

The life-size bronze, created by Scottish sculptor David Annand, was made possible by donations from benefactors under the guidance of a dedicated working group led by Ian Paisley MP.

Michael said: “It’s a great honour from the small town that we come from.

“To have William unveiled here beside my dad — it’s not an easy time, but it’s great that the council came along and did a fantastic job of putting the garden in.”

Causeway Coast and Glens mayor Richard Holmes said: “Today was a very emotional day for William’s family and those who knew and loved him best.

“I hope they can take some comfort from this sculpture and the strength of support that has been shown to them throughout this project. Ballymoney remains rightly proud of William and it is fitting that he has been honoured in this way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Janine and the Dunlop family, along with the working group and all those who donated to the cause which has allowed this initiative to be realised.”

Mr Paisley said it was “an honour” to be a part of the project and to work with the Dunlop family to ensure a lasting memorial.

“William will never be forgotten in Ballymoney or across the road-racing community and this statue will preserve his name forever,” he said.

“He was a much-loved son of Ballymoney, a member of one of our greatest ever sporting dynasties.

“And while today’s events are tinged with sadness, they also serve as a lasting reminder to all of us about the special person he was, and a man who held his family and his sport so close to his heart.”