Mervyn Whyte delighted as Council’s support gives green light to next year’s North West 200

Mervyn Whyte confirmed next year’s North West 200 will go ahead in May after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council pledged additional financial support worth £96,000 for 2023.

Event consultant Whyte issued a stark warning in August that Irish motorcycling’s showpiece event was in the balance without extra backing and requested assistance with setting up the course, an event manager and office accommodation.

His plea for an event manager was turned down but council voted in favour of increasing its input at a meeting on Monday evening.

However, the organising Coleraine and District Motor Club was asked to provide a business model that will enable the event to become self-sustaining within five years. A succession plan must also be put in place.

Council’s total contribution to the 2023 North West 200 will now be £275,000 and Whyte said the renewed commitment would ensure the international road race goes ahead.

“We are indebted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their financial and in-kind support,” Whyte said.

“We’re really pleased with the outcome of the meeting and we had been looking for help in setting up the course in particular.

“This extra financial commitment from council is basically in-kind support, which will be used for course set-up by the council. It won’t be money paid directly to the North West 200 or Coleraine and District Motor Club,” added the 72-year-old.

“We still need to look at a succession plan and we’re working on that at the present time. It’s something we’ve been talking about for a few years and we need to do work around that in terms of looking at the longevity of the event.

“It’s early days yet but I would be reasonably confident that it will work out. We’ve been in discussions with council and Tourism NI and we’ve had a number of meetings with John McGrillen, who’s the head of the tourist board.

“We’re working closely with them, but it’s looking fairly positive.

“Hopefully we’ll be in a position to announce the dates for the 2023 North West 200 within a few weeks and it’s full steam ahead.”

This year’s North West 200 – the first since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic – is estimated to have generated in the region of £16million for the Northern Ireland economy.