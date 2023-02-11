Mervyn Whyte: I’m confident the North West 200 show will still go on despite insurance crisis

Mervyn Whyte (right) hopes he can see some light at the end of the tunnel for the North West 200

North West 200 boss Mervyn Whyte says plans for Northern Ireland’s biggest road race in May are going ahead as scheduled amid the insurance crisis threatening the sport.

The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) announced on Thursday night that all road races, short circuit events and trials meetings had been cancelled over spiralling insurance costs.

However, NW200 event consultant Whyte yesterday said he was confident the north coast road race would take place from May 9-13.

He also confirmed that next week’s newcomers induction day and ‘Meet the Riders’ launch event in Coleraine are going ahead.

“The increases are basically down to the worldwide instability in the insurance markets, particularly after Covid,” said Whyte.

“There was a sizeable increase in relation to the North West but we felt it was manageable. But the problem came when eight clubs dropped out of running their events because they just could not afford the new charges, so the amount of money they would be paying transferred across to the various events that were continuing to run.

“This meant a further increase of our insurance for the North West 200 to £150,000, which would have taken our total of £30m cover for the North West 200 up to a figure of slightly under £250,000,” he added.

“At that stage we felt it was too much but we reviewed the situation this morning and we have been working on various other options, so there is possibly light at the end of the tunnel.

“If we can have a positive answer to the various options that we have put forward then yes, it is going ahead. We’ll keep up the fight and we’ll keep trying to run this year’s North West 200.”