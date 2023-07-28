Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd poised for massive showdown at Race of Legends

Davey Todd raised the bar with two impressive record-breaking rides at last year’s Race of Legends

Michael Dunlop will compete at Armoy after missing the 2022 Race of Legends meeting

Michael Dunlop will bid for a 10th ‘Race of Legends’ title at Armoy after confirming that he will race at the meeting.

The Ballymoney man pulled out of the event last summer following a dispute with the organisers, claiming he had been treated unfairly.

His return to his home race was only announced on Thursday evening.

A statement from the Armoy Club said: “We are delighted to confirm that Michael Dunlop will be racing this weekend.

“This is his home race and we’re in no doubt that the Club and road racing fans alike will be delighted with this news.”

Dunlop is the top draw at the final Irish road race of the year, which was started in 2009 to pay homage to the legendary Armoy Armada.

Earlier this week he participated in a test at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire on the Hawk Racing Honda, raising expectations that he was preparing to return to Armoy.

Read more Jonathan Rea insists he has made no decision on future as Yamaha rumours continue to swirl

Perhaps the biggest name in road racing today, the 34-year-old surpassed John McGuinness to become the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT last month, winning four races to give him 25 victories in all, one behind his uncle Joey’s long-standing record of 26.

His participation at Armoy is a massive feather in the cap for the organisers after last year’s fallout, but more importantly it gives the fans the showdown between 27-year-old Davey Todd and Dunlop that they have been craving.

Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider Todd became only the third rider to win the ‘Race of Legends’ in 2022 along with Dunlop and inaugural victor Ryan Farquhar, who lifted the title in 2010.

In the Ulster rider’s absence 12 months ago, Todd ripped up the record books, setting the first 107mph and 108mph laps around the three-mile course as he shattered Dunlop’s 106.945mph lap record.

Davey Todd raised the bar with two impressive record-breaking rides at last year’s Race of Legends

The Saltburn man raised the benchmark to 108.534mph and will again line up on Clive Padgett’s Honda Fireblade in tomorrow’s big race.

“I love Armoy and there was no way I could not go back again,” said Todd.

“Armoy was one of the first ever road races I did back in 2017 and it’s nice that a few people remember that, but a lot of people actually don’t know that.

“I just had a 600 bike then but I was on the podium in the 600 race and the Open race, and it brings back a lot of memories for me.

“The back of my van was home at that time so it brings back some cool memories for me, and Armoy is definitely special for me,” he added.

“We’re on the same bikes basically, big bike and 600, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in the mix again.”

Read more Jamie Coward ruled out of Armoy Road Races after fracturing hip in car collision

Todd, a double Supersport winner at the North West 200 in May, was the man of the meeting in 2022 after winning both Supersport and Superbike events for a four-timer.

The line-up also includes top road racer Dean Harrison on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6, who returns to Armoy for the first time since 2015.

Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW), Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Dominic Herbertson (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki) are among the leading contenders in the Superbike class, while Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha), Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha), Darryl Tweed (Parker Transport Yamaha) and Neil Kernohan (Kernohan Yamaha) are key contenders in the Supersports.

Fan favourite Guy Martin also holds entries in the Classic Superbike and Senior Classic races, but Jamie Coward misses out after sustaining a hip injury in a cycling accident on Wednesday.

Also this weekend, Jonathan Rea is in action at round eight of the World Superbike Championship at Most in the Czech Republic, where practice gets underway today.