Michael Dunlop and Hawk Racing to ‘put on a show’ at Isle of Man TT

Dunlop will ride a Honda Fireblade

Michael Dunlop says he will be better placed to challenge for Superbike victories at the Isle of Man TT this year after finalising his plans to ride a Honda Fireblade for the Hawk Racing team.

The Ballymoney man was left on the back foot in 2022 after he withdrew from his deal to ride a Ducati for Paul Bird, citing concerns over a lack of testing.

He was thrown a late lifeline by Stuart and Steve Hicken at Hawk Racing, who supplied him with a Suzuki GSX-R1000R in time for the North West 200.

Despite his disjointed preparations, the 33-year-old finished on the podium in third place in the Superbike race at the TT, where Dunlop won both Supersport races on his Yamaha R6 to move onto 21 wins at the event – only two behind John McGuinness and five behind his uncle Joey, whose record of 26 victories has stood since 2000.

Dunlop will also ride the Hawk Racing Honda at the North West 200 if the event goes ahead in May.

A question mark currently hangs over Northern Ireland’s biggest road race due to soaring insurance costs.

With his plans now finalised and a testing programme in place, Dunlop is confident he can ‘put on a show’ this year.

“It’s good to get my plans sorted in plenty of time this year,” he said.

“You only have to look at the other boys to see how important it is to be working with a team you’re familiar with and to be up to speed well before you even get to the TT.

“The pace is so high right now, you’ve got to be right at the top of your game from the get-go.

“In truth, preparations for last year were not what they should have been. Steve and the boys came in to dig me out of a hole at the last minute but we still managed a good result,” he added.

“Before then [in 2019] I was still struggling quite bad with [a wrist] injury, so this year will be the first time in a long while where I’m both fully fit and I’m on a bike I’m set with.

“It’s good, I’m excited for it and I think we can put on a good show.”

Dunlop previously won on Honda Fireblade machinery with the official Legends team at the TT in the Superbike race in 2013 – his maiden success in the class at the event.

Last year, he rode the new Honda Fireblade in the Superstock class under his own MD Racing banner and Dunlop is expected to take the same route again in 2023.

The mercurial Ulsterman has a long-standing relationship with Hawk Racing, which began on a winning note in 2014 when he claimed a Superbike and Senior TT double for BMW, the German manufacturer’s first Senior race win in 75 years.

He also rode for the team in 2015 following his controversial split from Milwaukee Yamaha during practice week at the TT, earning a best result of second place in the Superstock race on a BMW S1000RR.

Dunlop remained with Stuart and Steve Hicken’s outfit for 2016 and bagged another double in the Superbike and Senior races on the BMW, upping the outright lap record to 133.962mph.

The Hawk team switched to Suzuki in 2017 with the all-new GSXR1000R, which Dunlop powered to a memorable victory in the Senior race.

His most recent win in the class at the TT was in 2018, when he won the Superbike race for Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW squad.